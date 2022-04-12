While the rain may complicate things for West Monroe and West Ouachita’s annual softball benefit game Wednesday, no dark cloud could overshadow the heart of this year's recipient.
The money raised by the annual exhibition between the Lady Rebels and Lady Chiefs will be given to West Monroe assistant Summer Pate, as her daughter, Pateleigh Brown, will soon undergo another heart procedure.
Brown has an existing heart condition called truncus arteriosus, which is a rare birth defect that occurs when the blood vessel coming out of the heart fails to separate completely during development. Brown had open heart surgery 11 days after she was born, and a year and a half later, is set to have another procedure next month.
“We want to do this to try and cover as much of the medical expenses as we can,” West Monroe head coach Amy Daigle said. “She had no idea. I wanted to surprise her with our special uniforms.”
West Monroe usually wears pink for the games, but ordered purple this year with a special heart design on it. Pate burst into tears the moment she saw them.
The Lady Rebels will host the Lady Chiefs at 6 p.m. Wednesday, as long as the weather cooperates.
The West Monroe softball team rattled off four victories over the weekend. The Lady Rebels defeated Ruston (16-0), Natchitoches Central (6-5), Captain Shreve (13-0) and Calvin (10-0).
The victory against Natchitoches Central stood out to Daigle.
“It was the fashion we won in,” Daigle said. “We got beat with two walkoffs a couple weekends ago, and then having the wherewithal to come back and win that game. That was one of the biggest parts of the weekend for me. We never gave up. We kept fighting. And our senior class, each and every one of them stepped up in some sort of way in that win.”
The string of victories served as a nice answer to a 1-0 loss against No. 1 Pineville that started the week off.
Kenzie Vestal hit home runs in three consecutive games during the run, and the Lady Rebels tallied 40 hits in the four-game stretch.
Maddie Nichols tossed a perfect game in three innings against Ruston.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
