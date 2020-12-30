You can see it in the tight shots, slick transitions and player poses. The inspiration for West Monroe High School student Mack Green’s football edits actually comes from a familiar source.
Many would agree one of the more entertaining components of LSU’s national championship run in 2019 was the weekly hype videos produced by coordinator of creative and digital content Matt Tornquist.
Major outlets across the country would pick up LSU’s weekly adrenaline-inducing videos due to their popularity. As just a sample of that, LSU’s national championship preview that had Dwayne Johnson — you might otherwise know him as The Rock — narrating had 4.3M views.
While many viewed the videos for entertainment purposes, a then West Monroe High School 15-year-old drew inspiration. And now Mack Green, 16, constructs his own videos for the West Monroe football team.
“The guy who did those was great,” Green said. “I just started combining some of my favorite (techniques) on my own videos.”
Using his favorite Sony camera, an As7 Mark II, and Adobe Pro, Green borrows some methods from those videos, as he’ll zoom in with tight shots and slow the video down for dramatic effect. His latest video, a hype video for the Rebels’ semifinal game against Alexandria Senior High, drew 2,300 views on West Monroe's official Twitter and more than 1,600 views on Facebook.
#AnotherMackGreenProduction
Rebs in the Semis!!!#BeatASH#WinorGoHome#8moreQuarters pic.twitter.com/oveqRNPyAE
That video, which happens to be Green’s favorite to date, took about four hours to piece together. With highlights from players, spliced with creative shots of Don Shows Stadium, Green continued to tweak his videos by adding West Monroe’s radio team to the video.
“I started that a few weeks back,” Green said. “I asked Trey (Long) to send me the recordings from the game, and I cut out a few pieces of it to insert into the video. Looking at the college hype videos, they all had that in common. I figured I could add that to it.”
Assistant coach Long was actually the first person Green contacted about making West Monroe football highlight videos.
Green discovered his video editing talent by recording his buddy Tyler Stewart on fishing trips. Green started his new hobby simply to self-correct. What started as a tool for improvement blossomed into a cherished addition for the West Monroe football family.
Assistant football coach Cedric Goins posts the videos on a weekly basis on his own personal Facebook page.
“Other than his parents, I’m his biggest fan,” Goins said. “I do highlights for my kids’ games every week, and I thought I was pretty good at it. The first time he did it I was like, ‘Hold on. Who is this?’ I tried to get some insight on how he did things after that.”
Goins said one of Green’s highlight videos had 4,000 views on just his page alone, and estimated that his weekly videos could generate anywhere from 10,000 to 20,000 views on the various platforms its on.
When it comes to which video is his favorite, though, the choice was easy.
“It has to be the Central one,” Goins said. “You could hear (West Monroe play-by-play man) Rick Guillot on it, and he was talking about how everybody thought this was going to be a down year. There was a lot of talk about us being down this year, and a lot of people didn’t expect us to win. That commentary was in the background with our kids making plays on the video.”
The coaches aren’t the only ones who like it either. The players find the highlight vids, sure, but they go out of their way to find the camera before and during games.
“They come up to me all the time and ask, ‘You going to put me in the video?’” Green said.
Fans, coaches and players aren’t the only ones who have discovered Green’s talent either. Editing videos may be Green’s future, but it’s currently his present too. While attending West Monroe, Green is freelancing for Duck Commander and going on hunts with Justin Martin.
“After high school I want to make sure I go to college and have some type of education to fall back on if this doesn’t work out for some reason,” Green said. “I’d like to make my own production company and just go further freelancing with other companies.”
Green felt he lacked the size to continue playing the sport he loves, but at West Monroe High School, Green has the skill-set to package football in ways other people could only dream of. And that makes Green’s contributions invaluable for the West Monroe football team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.