Minutes after the West Monroe Rebels laid claim to yet another district title in an upset victory against the Ruston Bearcats last week, one assistant coach remarked, “You can’t doubt the heart of a champion.”
Suppose one could repurpose that line when the No. 9 Rebels found themselves down early against a salty No. 24 Northshore team in the opening round of the playoffs. With their backs against the wall, the Rebels rallied in the fourth quarter, withstood punches in overtime and ultimately claimed a 37-30 double overtime victory last Friday night to set up a road matchup against No. 8 Chalmette Friday.
“You try to tell these kids that sometimes one of the biggest steps is that first one,” West Monroe head coach Jerry Arledge said. “You tend to overlook that. You see a 24 seed, but you never know what the mindset of a team is when they come in. Maybe we learned a valuable lesson. The ol’ game of football, you better not overlook anyone. When it’s all said and done, you can’t do better than win.”
Unlike the previous week against the Ruston Bearcats, the (7-3) West Monroe Rebels got off to a sluggish start.
And unlike the week prior, the Rebels trailed for a good majority of the contest thanks to half a dozen fumbles and three fumbles lost.
“We scored 42 points on Ruston, and the players must have forgot how they scored some of those,” Arledge said. “We didn’t play with that same focus for whatever reason.”
But all is well that ends well for the Rebels.
The Rebels and Panthers traded scores back and forth in the second half before Chauncey Lee crossed the goal line on a fourth-and-two with 1:31 remaining in the contest to give West Monroe a 23-20 lead.
Northshore answered with an eight-play drive that set up a 27-yard field goal by Belle Airey as time expired, sending the Rebels and Panthers into overtime.
Quarterback Austin Jackson parted the red sea in the first overtime for a 10-yard score to lend Northshore a 30-23 lead. The Rebels leaned on its physical run game in the bottom half of the overtime period, as Noah Norman plowed his way in on a one-yard dive to tie the contest, 30-30.
The Rebels came right back on the ensuing possession with a 10-yard Lee touchdown run. One week after accumulating 15 tackles and two forced fumbles on defense against the Bearcats, the Rebels junior linebacker recorded 60 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries for West Monroe.
“Rayshawn (Pleasant) tweaked his ankle again, and Chauncey came in and really ran with the right mindset,” Arledge said. “He had a big night for us.”
Leading 37-30 in the double overtime period, West Monroe’s defense sealed the victory with a Jadais Richard sack on fourth down. Richard also recorded a 43-yard catch to set up the Rebels go-ahead score in the fourth quarter.
“That really put us in a position to go ahead, and it was an outstanding throw,” Arledge said. “(Hayden) Federico just made a great throw, and Richard made a great catch in pretty good coverage.”
West Monroe totaled 326 yards on 63 plays in the victory. The Rebels converted eight-of-14 third down opportunities, and Federico was five-of-seven passing for 93 yards. Pleasant led the team with 90 yards on 18 carries.
West Monroe found itself down, 13-3, in the first quarter.
The Rebels lost three fumbles in the first three quarters.
The Panthers came out with a pass-happy offense, and it was effective early on. Northshore’s Kohen Rowbatham tossed a 26-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Hines on the opening possession before the ensuing PAT failed. Zach Johnson nailed a 22-yard field goal later in the corner to cut the deficit in half, but a Kaleb Malcolm fumble was recovered by Northshore to put the Panthers back on top, 13-3.
Norman’s 18-yard touchdown run in the second quarter made it a 13-10 affair.
Northshore was limited to 241 yards of total offense. Rebels defensive lineman Wyatt Bagwell secured an interception in the victory.
The (8-1) Chalmette Owls defeated Haughton, 21-20, in the first round and have not lost a game since the 27-10 defeat against Holy Cross in the opening round.
