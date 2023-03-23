The West Monroe Rebels (20-2) didn't just avoid a West Ouachita (5-12) upset Thursday night. The Rebels eliminated that possibility early on in a 14-0 lopsided victory.
The Chiefs entered the matchup against the No. 1 Rebels as the No. 37 team in Non-Select Division I, but West Monroe knew better than to overlook West Ouachita. Just a year ago, West Ouachita defeated West Monroe, 10-4, in 15 innings to snap a 20-game win streak for the Rebels.
“As a matter of fact, the timing of that loss was good for us,” West Monroe head coach Wade Simoneaux said. “That woke us up. Credit Mitch (Thomas) on a somewhat undermanned team that went 15 innings with us and beat us. And we had a good ball club last year.”
Drew Ferguson allowed just two hits and two walks while striking out seven in five innings pitched Thursday night, while the Rebels collected nine hits and took advantage of three West Ouachita errors.
Simoneaux was pleased with his Rebels' patient approach at the plate, and of course, Ferguson was “good as usual.” The sophomore righty was one of the many players that listened to Simoneaux’s message.
“He had it on the board for us to remember they beat us last year, so this was a big one for us,” Ferguson said. “Of course, it’s important to come out and do your best in every game.”
West Ouachita could not replicate the magic it had a season ago. In fact, the Chiefs shot themselves in the foot twice with an error on a pop-up followed by a passed ball that put John Pearson in scoring position just one batter into the ballgame. Four walks later and the Rebels took a 2-0 lead on the road in the first inning.
After Braden Kazmaier issued three more free passes to the Rebels, the Chiefs turned to Braeden Meadows in the third inning with the bases loaded and no outs. A hit batsman and a balk made it a 4-0 Chief lead, which forced West Ouachita head coach Mitch Thomas to send Alex Renau to the mound with the same bases-loaded, no-out scenario.
Errors and inconsistency at the plate have haunted the Chiefs from time-to-time but free passes really haven't, as Thomas stated throwing strikes was one of the positives of the season so far. But Thursday night offered a different result.
“I thought we gave them way too much,” Thomas said. “Once you give them a four- or five-run lead, it takes you out of things you want to do. I thought at times we had good at bats, and we barreled some balls up right at them. Before we got out in the third inning, we gave them six base runners. You can’t do that against anybody, but especially against a good team.”
John Pearson broke the game open with a three-run triple in the third. West Monroe took an 8-0 lead into the bottom half of the inning.
Hemi Humphries’ RBI single in the fourth inning inched the Rebels closer to the 10-run rule victory (after five innings).
West Monroe officially put the rule in play in the fifth inning when Tyler Roark knocked in Hawsey with a base hit. West Monroe added three more runs when Lytton Arledge wore a pitch with the bases loaded and Hemi Humphries and Case Martin singled in runs to make it a 14-0 ballgame.
Hawsey went two-for-three with a double and an RBI in the victory. Jack Cowan also doubled in the win.
The Rebels and Chiefs will play at West Monroe at 1 p.m.
