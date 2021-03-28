When the top two softball teams in Class 5A squared off Saturday in the North/South tournament down at Tioga, drama unfolded.
St. Amant and West Monroe — a combined 38-4 on the season — sit atop the Class 5A power ratings, so it’s only fitting the Lady Gators and Lady Rebels entered extra innings in a 2-2 tie.
With tournament rules, West Monroe had a base runner on second at the bottom of the eighth inning, so West Monroe coaches had to figure out just how they’d play it.
“Mady Manning was the last one out in the previous inning, so she was on second base. We had to decide whether we wanted to bunt her over or not,” West Monroe head coach Amy Daigle said. “We had our 3-hole hitter, Karli Sellers, up. We decided we’d give her one swing at it, and if she didn’t get a hit then we’d try and bunt Mady over.”
Sellers made the most of her one swing. She broke the 2-2 tie for the Lady Rebels with a two-run homer that gave West Monroe a 4-2 victory, its biggest win of the season.
“To watch the joy on their faces after that, it was incredible," Daigle said.
Maddie Nichols was spectacular inside the circle yet again for the Lady Rebels, as she held St. Amant to two runs on three hits and two walks. Nichols also recorded 14 strikeouts in the victory for the Lady Rebels.
Sellers and Mady Manning homered for the Lady Rebels in the marquee victory.
West Monroe followed that win with a 15-5 victory against Hahnville. Nichols hit two homers, and Mackenzie Dubois also went yard in the 10-run victory. Maddie Hayden doubled and recorded two hits for the Lady Rebels in the victory.
The Lady Rebels collected 10 hits in the six-inning win.
Daigle praised her team’s ability to bounce back from the 9-4 loss against Barbe the weekend prior. That experience proved vital against another top team in the state.
“You could just see the difference in one week to the next,” Daigle said. “Those are experiences we needed. We are still a young team because we didn’t get a chance to have all those experiences because of COVID. You could just see it in our demeanor. It had the feel of a state tournament.”
The (19-2) Lady Rebels will look to keep the momentum rolling with district contests against West Ouachita, Ouachita and Pineville over the next week.
