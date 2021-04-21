West Monroe tennis turned heads this week with every team except one participating in the regionals claiming quarterfinal finishes to qualify for state.
It's been a few years since West Monroe tennis was so heavily represented in the state tournament.
And who would have thought this would have been the year after a sudden coaching change at the beginning of the season?
"It was definitely a rough patch because we had a lot of people on the team that didn't handle losing our coach at the beginning too well," West Monroe boys singles competitor Graham Stephenson said. "Some people even debated on leaving the team because they felt stuck with no coach."
Former coach Tiffany Baum saw her workload away from tennis increase due to COVID-19, and that ultimately took her away from the courts. But that doesn't mean the team was absent of support. Sponsor Makayla Lee entered her third season with the team offering whatever she had to give.
"In the past, I think they weren't used to having a sponsor at every tennis match, but I'm here for the kids," Lee said.
While Lee's passion and energy certainly went a long way, even she would admit that the actual game of tennis isn't her specialty. And that's where Buddy Hollis came in. Hollis, who played doubles recreationally with a parent of a player on West Monroe's team, was going to lend a helping hand before the season. But after he saw Baum being pulled away from the courts, he decided to step up and fill the head coaching duties.
"I came and observed the team and after I watched them hit, I asked Coach Lee, 'Why do they even need help?'" Hollis joked. "They are fantastic. The girls have always been really strong here, but the boys have really picked it up the last couple of years. I think they just needed a tennis mind to go with it."
The results speak for itself.
After winning the overall regional championship, the following Rebels qualified for state:
The following qualified from District 2-5A foe Ruston:
