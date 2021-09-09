Much to the chagrin of the coaching staff, the West Monroe Rebels will have an open Week 2 following Brother Martin’s pullout of the highly anticipated Friday night matchup.
Brother Martin pulled out of the matchup on Tuesday due to lasting effects of Hurrican Ida, which led to Rebel coaches scrambling to pick up a game.
On Wednesday, West Monroe head coach Jerry Arledge said he talked with schools from over five different states and would try a sixth (Oklahoma) before the day was done. But he did not seem very optimistic about the Rebels chances of finding a game.
Arledge set a deadline to have a game lined up by Wednesday, stating “it's almost impossible" to find a game on Thursday for Friday night.
"It looks like the only option we have is to not play,” he said. “Nobody wants to play.”
After striking out with potential matchups against Louisiana schools on Wednesday, Arledge extended his cutoff to Thursday morning, as he awaited an out-of-state school's decision. Unfortunately for the Rebels, a deal could not be made.
Rebel officials were in frequent contact with Brother Martin late last week and through the weekend, but a phone call Tuesday morning changed everything.
"Brother Martin called 15 minutes ago, and they said the powers that be had all met and didn't think it was fair to put pressure on the kids to come back in and play this week," West Monroe head coach Jerry Arledge said Tuesday morning. "I feel very bad for them because I know the coaches and the players wanted to play."
West Monroe started the season 1-0 with a 53-0 victory against Sam Houston in Week 1.
