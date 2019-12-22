West Monroe’s basketball programs will host the annual Sidney Smith Invitational, but unlike years past, the tournament will not feature bracket play.
West Monroe boys basketball head coach Kyle Hill said that because of the way the holidays fell this year, West Monroe felt it would be difficult to begin tournament play one day after Christmas and did not want to extend the tournament through the weekend. Thus, this year’s Sidney Smith Invitational will take place Friday and conclude Saturday.
The girls will kick off the tournament Friday at 10 a.m., as Neville greets Pineville in the new gym. OCS and Booker T. Washington will follow at 11:20 a.m. in the new gym before host team West Monroe plays Ponchatoula at 12:40 p.m. Ouachita and Mansfield will round out the girls’ portion of the bracket in the new gym at 2 p.m before Carroll and Iota tipoff at 3 p.m. in the old gym. Bossier and Zachary will conclude the girls portion of the tournament in the old gym at 4:30 p.m.
Like the girls, Neville will begin the boys tournament at 3:20 p.m. in the new gym. Neville will welcome Mansfield before Franklin Parish and Ruston boys tipoff at 4:40 p.m. Carroll will play Lincoln Prep at 6 p.m., and West Monroe and White Castle boys will tipoff at 7:20 p.m. to round out Friday’s action.
The Neville Lady Tigers will once again kick off the tournament on Saturday when they square off against Mansfield in the new gym at 10 a.m. In the old gym, Zachary and Carroll girls will tipoff at 10:30 a.m. in the old gym.
Ponchatoula and Ouachita will follow at 11:20 a.m. in the new gym before West Monroe takes on Bossier at 12:40 p.m.
While the Lady Rebels play host to Bossier, Pineville and Booker T. Washington girls will play at noon in the old gym. Iota and OCS will wrap up the girls basketball action at 2 p.m. in the new gym.
The boys will take center stage at 3:20 p.m. in the new gym when White Castle squares off with Ruston. Lincoln Prep vs. Neville will follow at 4:40 p.m. before Mansfield and Carroll play at 6 p.m. West Monroe and Franklin Parish boys will conclude the tournament at 7:20 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.