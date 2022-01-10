Jerry Arledge filled his 2022 football schedule with state-championship caliber opponents. One of which involves the defending Class 3A State Champions, the Sterlington Panthers.
The Panthers and Rebels signed a contract for West Monroe to host Sterlington the next two seasons. What's sure to be a highly anticipated matchup between both proud programs will kick off the 2022 season.
"I know they're only 3A, but they're very well coached and just a very good football team," Arledge said. "We'll certainly have our hands full with those guys because motivational wise, they'll have the advantage. But you know, you got to play somebody. And they were willing, and I think it will put a lot of people in the stands."
Will it fill up Rebel Stadium? Sterlington head coach Lee Doty believes Panther fans will travel well for it.
"I can assure you our community will be excited," Doty said. "They'll be fired up and ready to go. We'll pack that side out."
Doty said he heard West Monroe was looking for an opponent for Week 1, and the Panthers wanted a challenge right out the gate.
"I just think it's great for the community," Doty said. "It gives us a lot to prepare for. Our whole offseason will be exciting because our kids will get to go over there and play in a huge stadium against a program they've grown up reading about."
West Monroe will host John Curtis in Week 2 before traveling to Catholic B.R. the following week.
The Rebels will not play Neville this season. Arledge voiced his disappointment but declined to comment further on the situation.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
