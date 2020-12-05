The first road game of the season for West Monroe High School proved to be a memorable one, as the No. 10 Rebels took down No. 7 Central in a 27-7 second-round playoff game.
Because No. 18 East St. John upset No. 2 John Ehret, the Rebels will return to their home confines to host a quarterfinal matchup.
Things could not have worked out more perfect for West Monroe and head coach Jerry Arledge. Of course, the Rebels were motivated to win a second-round playoff game, but West Monroe had some added motivation thanks to some pregame antics by Central.
"Well, we heard some things that (Central) did to Pineville," Arledge said. "Before the game, they ran some defensive pursuit drills and ran past the numbers on the sidelines to their players. They did that to us with our guys lined up on the sideline. They tried to intimidate the wrong team. All that did was fire us up."
The Rebels struck first in the road playoff game, as Lane Little scored the first of his three touchdowns in the win. His 4-yard score was followed by a Luke Stagg PAT.
West Monroe clung to a 7-0 lead for the majority of the first half, but Central quarterback Jonathan Swift connected with Malik Hillard for a 22-yard strike with six seconds remaining in the half to tie it up, 7-7.
The Rebels regained the momentum quickly, as Little faked the give on the option read before tossing a 68-yard touchdown to a wide-open Tanner Young. The score came just 52 seconds into the third quarter.
"I think it all starts up front," Arledge said. "The beginning of the year we only had one guy returning on the front line of the offense, and it was our tight end Rylan Green. That's not to say he isn't important to what we do, because he is. But it's been a process. And this is what we told our players last night. We're on game seven, so we should be peaking right now. It's a constant process."
Little scored again later in the quarter when he kept it for a 2-yard score.
Derome Williams polished off the win with a 43-yard touchdown run with five minutes remaining the fourth quarter. Williams led the team with 127 rushing yards on 14 carries. Little was 2-for-3 for 73 yards and a score in the passing game.
The Rebels outscored Central, 20-0, in the second half.
"You know, sometimes people think you're smart with the adjustments you make at half, and we certainly do make those," Arledge said. "But I believe a lot of that is adrenaline. These teams come out with a lot of adrenaline in the first half, and we tell our guys it's a 48-minute ballgame. Don't waste all that energy in the first half. I think a lot of teams open up the game playing so emotional and that adrenaline wears off."
West Monroe’s defense held Central to just 233 total yards in the victory. Ty Allen recorded a sack, while Chauncey Lee, Peyton Todd, Rylan Green and Brock Harvey added tackles for loss.
Jason Cooper had a pick in the victory for the Rebels also.
Since 1993, the Rebels are 23-4 in the second round of the playoffs.
With the win, the Rebels secured their fifth consecutive quarterfinal appearance.
As the Rebels return home, No. 18 East St. John will make the long road trip to West Monroe after pulling off the 19-17 upset win against No. 2 John Ehret.
"They're the perfect example of what we stress to our kids," Arledge said. "Upsets happen all the time in the playoffs."
The Wildcats will bring an 8-1 record to “The Don.”
