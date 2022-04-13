For the first time since its inception in 2006, the Bayou Jamb will feature a two-day event at Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston.
Along with the new venue, new teams being added to this year’s event include Ouachita, Cedar Creek and Evangel. The Lions have regularly participated in the Bayou Jamb but had their own with Bastrop last fall.
“We are really excited about the opportunity to bring Bayou Jamb to Joe Aillet Stadium and the community of Ruston,” Bayou Jamb executive director Patti Thurmon said. “This has been a process, with a lot of back-and-forth, to be able to find a good fit for all participating schools, game match-ups, and event location for this years Bayou Jamb. We feel very good about playing the Bayou Jamb at the Joe and look forward to the new matchups and a new atmosphere. We are hyper focused on making this event about an experience of a lifetime for our athletes and surrounding communities. With the new lineup of participating schools, it made sense to take a look at other venues”.
This year’s lineup features:
Friday August 26th
5:30 p.m. St Frederick vs. Mangham
7 p.m. Oak Grove vs. Ouachita
Saturday August 27th
1 p.m. Jonesboro-Hodge vs. Franklin Parish
3 p.m. OCS vs. Jena
5 p.m. Cedar Creek vs. Evangel
7 p.m. West Monroe vs. Ruston
In addition to the games, the Bayou Jamb will feature RV tailgating, live music, team pep rallies, pre-game festival activities and a place for kids to play, starting at 4 p.m. Aug. 26.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at each participating school and will be available at the gate the day of the event.
