The phrase “it’s bigger than just a game” gets tossed around often, but when it comes to West Monroe vs. West Ouachita Wednesday night, the phrase never fitted better.
Whether the game is ultimately played at 6 p.m. tonight (weather permitting) or pushed back to Thursday at West Monroe’s softball field, Steve and Robin Peyton will be the latest recipients of the “benefit game.”
“Both Ashley (Hoyle) and I, it’s one of our favorite games of the year,” West Monroe head coach Amy Daigle said.
The Peyton family was one of the people involved with starting West Monroe’s softball booster club years ago. And after Steve Peyton suffered a stroke during the winter storms, which paralyzed one side of his body, the Lady Rebels decided to step up and help this local family with some of the needs they might face. All money raised at the game will be donated to the Peyton family.
“Whatever we can do to help them with their medical bills and other costs like having to put a ramp on the house, we want to try and do for them,” Daigle said.
West Ouachita head coach Ashley Hoyle said this annual event started as a contest to raise money for cancer but evolved into helping families in the community when support was needed.
“Over the past four or five years, it’s been a benefit game for somebody in the community that needs help,” Hoyle said. “Sometimes it’s somebody from the West Monroe community, and one time we had a player a few years ago that had an abscess on her brain, so we played a game for her. (Emily Weaver) is doing well now, but that’s what this game is for.”
As for when the game will ultimately take place, Daigle said the game is still on for 6 p.m. Wednesday, but that could change.
“We are tarped, so once it stops, we should be fine. If not today, we will play tomorrow,” Daigle said.
West Monroe enters the contest as the new No. 1 team in the power rankings. At 26-2, the Lady Rebels inched ahead of St. Amant by 0.06 power points. The Lady Rebels enter fresh off of a 17-5 victory against Sterlington, where West Monroe hit seven homers in the game. Karli Sellers hit three home runs and Mady Manning hit two.
As for West Ouachita, the (18-12) Lady Chiefs have been stacking wins en route to climbing to No. 12 in the Class 5A rankings. Freshman Landrie Crockett is swinging a hot bat as her last five at bats have culminated in a home run for the Lady Chiefs.
“Five straight at bats… I really thought they would have walked her,” Hoyle said. “On the third one Monday night (against Cedar Creek), they threw her a changeup and she hit it out. The coach just threw her hands up and called timeout. She’s really seeing the ball right now.”
**This article will be updated with any changes that are made.
