The No. 4 West Monroe Lady Rebels celebrated 1,000 victories earlier in the week with head coach Amy Daigle being responsible for half of them, but after Saturday’s victory against Barbe, Daigle has a new favorite.
“With the things our girls have been through, the ups and downs of losing close ballgames, and this week showing up and using that experience to their advantage with the discipline that they have at the plate, as a coach that means a lot,” Daigle said.
The Lady Rebels clinched a return trip to Sulphur with a 9-8 quarterfinal victory against No. 5 Barbe Saturday. And they did it with poise and big at bats.
The Lady Rebels were trailing 8-6 in the bottom of the sixth inning when Maddie Nichols launched a three-run bomb to give the Lady Rebels the final lead change of the ballgame.
“The entire game these kids had no quit in them,” Daigle said. “They had energy the entire game and had no quit in them at any point in the game.”
That was West Monroe’s fourth home run of the game, as Mady Manning homered twice and Kenzie Vestal homered also.
Barbe had seven hits in the contest, and West Monroe more than matched that output with 12. Manning, Nichols, Vestal, Allie Chrislip and Macy Nordstrom each collected two hits apiece in the win.
The Lady Rebels will face No. 8 Sam Houston in Sulphur Friday, time to be determined.
West Monroe defeated Sam Houston, 5-3, on March 4.
“There’s familiarity there and we’ll review our notes, but we’re both different teams since we played,” Daigle said.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.