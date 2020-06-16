Baseball is the connective tissue that bonds fathers and sons throughout many generations of the Achord household.
And when it comes to the latest generation of Achords, it all goes back to the grandfather who played college ball in his day. Jack Achord played at LSU. His son Brent Achord chose to mix it up and spend his college career at Ole Miss. And Brent’s son, Austin Achord, was most recently a senior baseball player at West Monroe High School.
The latest bat-wiedling Achord worked his way into the West Monroe lineup four days before COVID-19 put a screeching halt to his athletic career. Just like that, the youngest Achord of the bunch had his career snapped unceremoniously.
“I keep thinking back to the conversation I had with him before the season,” Brent Achord said. “It was six or seven months before his senior year. I told him, 'Whether you get to play or not, put in the work. Because you’ll never regret putting in the work. Ever.' That’s a life lesson. He did that, and once the season was over, I told him I’ve never been prouder of a player.
“And I know that seems biased, but I told him that because he wasn’t in the mix. To go to the field every day and ask me after practice every day, ‘Dad, will you throw?’ To keep showing up and putting in that work not knowing if you would get the opportunity, that’s the life lesson.”
Austin Achord’s hard work did pay off, even if COVID-19 made sure it was brief. And Brent Achord had a front row seat for his son’s hard work to take shape in varsity appearances.
That's because he was West Monroe’s pitching coach. In 2017 West Monroe head coach Wade Simoneaux approached Brent Achord and asked if he knew of any pitching coaches that would be interested in coaching at West Monroe.
“I joking said, ‘Yeah, I know one real well,’” Brent Achord said. “He said, ‘No way. You would do it?’ The first thing I said was Austin had to be OK with it before I agreed to it.”
Austin Achord was out of town at the time when he got that text message from his dad.
“Of course I was OK with it,” Austin Achord said. “He coached me my whole childhood up until high school, and he’s coached a lot of my friends before and they all like him. That was a big part for me. They were all familiar with him and how he coached. It was a big help.”
Austin Achord worked his way onto the mound in his Rebel career and felt some discomfort in his shoulder his junior season. Still, he pitched through it and got treatment for it.
Toward the end of summer ball, Austin Achord couldn’t even throw the ball from second to first base, prompting the rising senior to get an MRI. That’s when it was revealed he had a labrum tear. After having surgery, Austin Achord put in the work to get back on the field and contribute in more ways than one.
“He was determined to have an impact,” Brent Achord said. “We were right at the point where he was going to start throwing off the mound again when we were shut down.”
That doesn’t mean Austin Achord sat by idly during his senior year. Austin Achord worked his way into the lineup and started four games right before the pandemic shut down the season. He laid down a bunt for a hit that scored a run and even connected with a double in tournament games at Dutchtown.
Now that Austin Achord’s high school career has concluded, he looks forward to hitting the books at LSU in the fall. As Brent Achord put it, Austin wasn’t like his old man and concentrated enough on his studies to earn an academic scholarship. And yes, it’s true — Brent Achord isn’t looking forward to seeing more purple and gold in the future. But it's something he's just going to have to get used to.
“I really think that 15-0 season last year had a big effect on him,” Brent Achord said. “But it’s like with me and my dad. I went to Ole Miss when he played at LSU. I’m from Baton Rouge and I have family down there, so I guess it’s not so bad.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.