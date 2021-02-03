At the end of the day, West Monroe defensive lineman Ty Allen listens to his mother (Tomika Boater).
And with her guidance, Allen trusted Southwest Mississippi Community College to be the perfect destination for his college football career.
“I’d like to thank my mom who guided me and helped me sign with the school,” Allen said. “It was a blessing. Coach followed me on Twitter and he liked my film. He wanted me to come visit him on Saturday, and I did. I liked the campus, and me and mom talked about it and decided.”
Southwest Mississippi’s newest signee will enter a familiar role as he journeys to the next level. The Bears play a four-man front, which Allen thrived in at West Monroe. Despite suffering numerous injuries his senior year, Allen recorded 2.5 sacks and 37 tackles for the Rebels in a shortened 2020 football season.
Allen injured his shoulder against Neville in the third game of the season and suffered a knee injury in the playoffs, but that didn’t prevent Allen from making an impact on the field. Heck, the shoulder injury didn’t keep Allen from playing against Alexandria Senior High the following week.
After sitting out the first three quarters, ASH mounted a fourth-quarter comeback and trailed the Rebels, 18-10, with just minutes remaining in the game. Allen, who was less than 100% with the shoulder injury, got the call to go in.
“I wasn’t saying anything to the coaches because I was going to let them put me in the game when they felt they needed to,” Allen said. “Thanks to Coach (Jeremy) Many, he believed in me and talked them into putting me in. They put me in and I made the play.”
Allen recorded a sack on the Trojans’ final offensive series to preserve the lead and victory in Rebel Stadium.
“That felt great because it helped my team win,” Allen said. “We needed to get that big stop because they were driving down the field.”
Just like at West Monroe, Allen will get ample opportunities at the next level to deliver a similar impact on the gridiron.
