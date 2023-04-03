West Monroe head coach Jerry Arledge is stepping down as head coach but will continue to serve as the school’s athletic director moving forward.
West Monroe principal Shelby Ainsworth told The Ouachita Citizen that Arledge felt like it was his time to step aside at the age of 81.
“Coach Arledge has tirelessly coached decades of athletes, shared his coaching wisdom with countless coaches, and constructed relentless defenses that are still discussed today,” Ainsworth said. “We are grateful for the time and effort that he has poured into our student athletes and this program. His successful record is only one measure of his success. The true impact that Coach Arledge has had in the lives of our student athletes, as well as on the game of football, is immeasurable.”
West Monroe has opened a search for a new head coach and has requested that interested applicants submit a cover letter, résumé and teaching certificate to Ainsworth via email by April 14.
Ainsworth is shooting to have committee interviews starting April 17 and optimistically aims to have a coach in place by the end of the week.
"It's a tight window, but we want to be able to have somebody possibly in place for spring practice," Ainsworth said.
Arledge, 81, has been a mainstay at West Monroe High over the last three-plus decades. He arrived on campus in 1992 and was the defensive coordinator for the 1993 state championship team. He was on staff, serving under the late great Don Shows, for eight state championship teams before ultimately being named head coach in 2013 after the death of Shows.
Former Ouachita Parish Schools Superintendent Bob Webber told The Ouachita Citizen in 2014 that Arledge was an “easy choice.”
“The community knows coach Arledge and his staff, and we are confident that they will continue the winning tradition here at West Monroe High School,” Webber said. “He is absolutely the right man for the job.”
Arledge has stated publicly on multiple occasions that he was satisfied with being a defensive coordinator and never pursued head coaching jobs while he was Shows’ defensive coordinator.
“I had every opportunity to go, but I was happy doing what I was doing,” Arledge said.
After inhering the keys to the program, Arledge led the Rebels to two state championship game appearances (2016, 2018) and compiled a 103-22 overall record with the team.
The closest the Rebels came to winning a title was during the 2018 season when an undefeated West Monroe squad gave up a late touchdown to Zachary in the final two minutes of a 27-24 loss. Arledge stated that he felt a block in the back wasn’t called on the 80-yard game-winning touchdown in the closing minutes. He also said the following at the podium after the loss.
“I’m heartbroken,” Arledge said. “The fear of losing drives us all in life. I know it certainly motivates me, but I’ve never seen a group of young men that are a closer-knit team. I’ve been doing this a long time. This group relies on togetherness and brotherhood.”
Arledge was recognized by the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame for his contribution to amateur football in 2021.
"He's been a difference-maker," Ainsworth said. "He knew how to develop players' skills because he teaches the fundamentals. He always felt like preparation was key, and I know that because I was coached with him long enough to see that. He's developed character and made a huge impact on our school and community."
*This story will be updated.
