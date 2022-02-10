The path to the UFC is shorter for some than others. But the road to MMA’s version of “The Show” is currently populated by two local MMA fighters, who have poured their heart and soul into living out a dream others scoffed at years ago.
Their time in the UFC”s octagon could be years, months or even days away, but this path to the big stage wasn’t paved overnight. Vital Fitness members Jesse Butler and Dillon Fraley have lived the mantra “blood, sweat and tears” with their samurai spirit and blue-collar work ethic through the years. And in recent weeks, their hard work has paid off with main event finishes in Monroe and San Antonio.
Texans like to say everything in their home state is bigger, and Butler's first-round knockout finish on Feb. 6 certainly qualifies. The highlight reel knockout went viral in MMA circles, and after the fight, Butler doubled down on a promise he made to himself years ago.
“I’m going to be the first fighter from the twin cities to be in the UFC,” Butler said. “That was my goal in the beginning, and I’m paving a path for the up-and-comers. We’re going to be in the UFC.”
Butler is who some might call an “OG in the fight game,” especially locally. The former Claiborne Christian baseball player pursued a lifestyle in MMA and had his first amateur fight back in 2012. The journey has been good to Butler, but there have been some lumps and bumps along the way. He’s suffered through the valley of going 1-2 in 2019 before rebounding with his current four-fight win streak. Butler’s latest victory came last Sunday, where he scored a clean left hook knockout against Masio Fullen approximately one minute into the main event of Fury FC 56 in San Antonio. The highlight, which is inarguably the biggest one of Butler’s career, was showcased on SportsCenter’s Snapchat.
“SportsCenter is the only show I watch,” Butler said. “Even though it’s just Snapchat, it was still so crazy. I was like, ‘I can die now.’”
The knockout sent a ripple through the MMA universe and even drew the eyes of MMA’s biggest promotion. How could it not when the former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno was in the corner of Fullen? Butler had the opportunity to meet the “humble” Moreno following the fight.
Starstruck might not be the proper word for Butler’s training partners, but the gym was overflowing with confidence seeing their own perform well against a team that possesses a former UFC champion.
“Seeing Jesse starch a guy with Branon Moreno in the corner, I was just so thrilled to know that we’re beating guys that have guys at the highest level in their corner,” Fraley said. “There’s nothing that gives you more confidence than seeing the people you work with succeed. It’s confirmation.”
Now with an 11-4 overall record, Butler is coming off of back-to-back finishes in Fury Fighting Championship and three straight finishes overall. Prior to the Fullen knockout, eight of Butler’s 10 wins were by submission. So it was nice for Butler to add a highlight reel knockout to the resume.
“I’ve watched it so many times now,” Butler said. “I didn’t realize it happened for a couple of minutes. I’m not looked at as a power puncher, or even looked at as a striker. I submit them by accident. I want to knock them out, but a lot of takedowns happen in MMA.”
The 1-2 skid in 2019 forced the 29-year-old to refocus and recommit to the fight game he loves. That meant being smarter about it, and pouring more hours into sharping his tools. Butler admitted to feeling the pressure after a tough 2019, but everything seems to be coming together in 2022. On top of his recent success, his wife, Hannah, is pregnant with their son, Cash Lee, which gives Butler even more motivation to progress his career.
“It’s definitely changed me as a fighter,” Butler said. “We’re due in April. Of course it’s on my mind. I’m fighting for somebody else now. You always feel that with your family, but when it’s your son on the way, you definitely feel it a little bit more.”
Butler’s knockout capped a five-fight win streak by Vital Fitness team members over the span of two weekends. Amateurs Steven Tuggle, Elijah Powell and Luke Clement were all victorious on Jan. 29 before Fraley stepped in the cage against Jose Vazquez in main event of Delta Fighting Championship 2 in the Monroe Civic Center.
Fraley, who poured himself into marathons in 2020 after a fast rise in the amateur ranks, improved to 4-1 as a pro fighter with a TKO victory against Vazquez. It was the fourth TKO of the night for Vital Fitness.
“We’ve taken our kickboxing to the next level,” said Fraley, who acknowledged grappling and jiu-jitsu have always been the strength of the team. “I’ll say this — if you’re position and control from the top position is good enough, there’s nothing about that (TKO) that isn’t about jiu-jitsu. If you’re able to control the guy, I look for the easy way to get guys out. Eventually you get to the point where you can ground-and-pound or submit the guy in a Samurai way. Like a noble ending. But (Vazquez) did a great job defending.”
It wasn’t the first time the local 26-year-old pro fighter has headlined a card in his own backyard, but it was the most hometown support he had ever felt in his fighting career.
“The hometown fans have been phenomenal,” Fraley said. “I honestly think about Iron Cactus, and how I worked there when I was 16. Now they’re one of the biggest sponsors of Delta Fighting Championship.”
Butler will soon learn what Fraley already knows, and that’s what it’s like to be a fighter and a father. After his victory two weeks ago, Fraley was joined by his wife, Liliel, and his son, Olekzandr. Grinning ear to ear, Fraley lifted his son high in the middle of the cage.
“Everybody talks about how it’s the most incredible experience, but every word that I’ve heard doesn’t do it justice,” Fraley said. “It’s life changing. I used to look at the world one way. Now everything has changed. I’ve really narrowed in and focused. It gives me a deeper reason to work now.”
Butler and Fraley are carrying the torch as the professional fighters in the gym, and they know that comes with responsibility. With younger fighter’s eyes on them, both Fraley and Butler feel it’s their job to present the lifestyle it requires to compete at the highest level of MMA. And the results speak for itself.
“If you want to get to this level, this is what you have to put in,” Fraley said softly.
The UFC may very well be in the soon to immediate future for both local MMA stars, and when that day comes for either of them, it'll surely boost the popularity of the sport throughout the region.
"MMA has grown so fast, even when I first started training, it was very much brand new," Butler said. "It was frowned upon when I told people I trained. Now it feels like everybody trains. There's a gym on every corner. MMA is on fast forward. It's going up in a quick way."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.