West Monroe head coach Amy Daigle captured a milestone she won’t soon forget over the weekend at ULM. Daigle earned her 500th victory in her storied 26-year career as softball head coach.
“It makes me feel really old,” Daigle said. “I’ve heard from several girls that still live in the area through Facebook and personal messages. And really it’s been from every year, which is pretty awesome to be able to keep in touch like that. When you coach and teach, keeping up with those students or players is one of the proudest moments you could have.”
The No. 10 Lady Rebels have won four straight games after falling to No. 2 Airline, 4-1, in the season opener.
West Monroe averaged 19 runs per game in their previous four victories. West Monroe defeated No. 25 Haughton, 22-4, hours after outpacing No. 31 Natchitoches Central, 22-4 at the Polar Bear Classic.
“We love our whole lineup card,” Daigle said. “And those were the ones that just so happened to play that day. We’ve got 14 or 15 girls that could play at any given moment. We’ve got a great group of girls with great attitudes. They understand their roles, and sometimes that’s not easy for the ones who don’t find themselves in the lineup that particular day. But this group competes day in and day out.”
Kari Sellers and Mady Manning each recorded five RBI in the victory against Haughton. Sellers was 4-for-5 with three doubles in the win. West Monroe tallied 16 hits in the victory.
As for the Lady Rebels’ win against Natchitoches Central, Kaylee Cooley totaled four hits, including a double. Kamryn Eaton hit a grand slam as part of her two home runs. Maddie Nichols also hit two homers in the lopsided six-inning victory.
“This group has really picked up where they left off,” Daigle said. “I really see a purpose in their actions and their words. And that's exciting.”
The Lady Rebels will look to keep it rolling this weekend during a host tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.