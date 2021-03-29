What should have been John Green’s most challenging year of coaching turned out to be the most exhilarating one he’s ever had.
“In the back of my mind I can remember walking into that locker room after losing to Captain Shreve, and it being a very sad moment. But it was also a moment to make sure everyone understood that this was my one of my most fun years of coaching,” Green said.
The last month was “special” for The Ouachita Citizen Coach of the Year. And though the end of the 2020-21 season wouldn’t have been as sweet without the early turbulence experienced in the early thralls of the season, the first few months of the season provided one obstacle after the next.
Before Green ever had to figure out how to navigate a basketball season during a pandemic — and the problems that would ultimately arise from it — Green had to figure out how to integrate a transfer that was destined to lead the Lady Rebels in scoring.
Pashonnay Johnson transferred over from St. Frederick, one year after Johnson lit up the scoreboard on a biweekly basis. No different than any other year, Green’s first job was to mix the newcomer with the returning Lady Rebs. As simple as you can put it, his job was to make sure the chemistry developed naturally.
“Pashonnay and her sister moved in during October,” Green said. “That’s a late move in. The thing about it, though, is there has to be a willingness on both sides of that thing. One of Pashonnay’s strengths is that she’s one of the best passers that I’ve coached that can score like that. A lot of kids that score don’t pass that well typically. Her passing ability set up teammates and helped them understand that Pashonnay wasn’t just here to score.”
Johnson went on to earn District 2-5A MVP honors during the 2020-21 season, as the Lady Rebels soared in district play.
The Lady Rebels accepted Johnson, and Green is adamant that Johnson had the right attitude necessary to make it gel without a hiccup. The victories came, but the defeats did also. The problem wasn’t necessarily chemistry, but it was more of a schematic issue that kept the team from reaching its full potential.
“Reflecting back on those games (before the quarantine), we’ve been a base man-to-man team to the core and then that led to us playing a better zone,” Green said. “During that period of time, we could not stop or be aggressive enough in man to control guards from getting into the lane.”
A five-week layoff thanks to contact tracing didn’t help, and West Monroe returned from that time away with losses to Pineville and Ruston. Green visited with assistant coaches Lee Morrow, Jasmyn Johnson and Kierra Anthony about possibly switching defenses. And he sent film of the Pineville and Ruston games to former assistants to outsource opinions on his scheme.
“Our senior class specifically has a lot of quickness but not a lot of size,” Green said. “I thought we were getting overpowered with size. So we put in a zone or two, but we didn’t give full practice time to it as a stopper. It would just be something we’d throw at somebody to get a different alignment. I talked to some former assistants that I trust, along with my current staff, and we all came to the conclusion that we should try a 1-2-2 zone. To have people who weren’t really around to see that and suggest it too, we decided, ‘Hey, let’s give it a run.’”
The Lady Rebels tested their new toy against Ouachita on Jan. 22. The Lady Rebels entered the contest with a 1-2 district record but after beating Ouachita, 57-51, the girls caught fire.
Defense became the cornerstone of West Monroe’s run, as the Lady Rebels held both Alexandria Senior High and West Ouachita to 29 points in back-to-back district wins. The Lady Rebels went on to hold four more opponents to less than 30 points over the course of the season.
“As this grew, and we decided we would hang our hat on this, the girls decided to be more technically sound in the zone,” Green said. “I think it was frustrating for teams because not only are we putting pressure at the top of the zone, but we have Shamiya (Butler) and Pashonnay down low where you have to shoot over a 6’1” player potentially. It became the best avenue for us to win ballgames.”
And it helped carry the Lady Rebels all the way to the state tournament after West Monroe upset No. 2 Lafayette, 52-48.
“I always thought this team had a chance to be a pretty good basketball team for sure because we did have some speed and quickness,” Green said. “When things really get down to defense, that lends to the playoffs. It’s so hard when you’re playing 5A teams in the playoffs, it’s hard to score… And we saw this against Captain Shreve.”
Ultimately, the Lady Rebels' journey ended in the semifinals against eventual state champs Captain Shreve, but that did not take away what Green and West Monroe accomplished this past basketball season.
Amid uncertainty, unbelievable challenges like a five-week quarantine and finding the right formula that would send Green to his second ever trip to the state tournament, the 2020-21 basketball season will be talked about for years to come. And Green deserves all the recognition possible for it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.