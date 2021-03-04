The No. 10 West Monroe Lady Rebels could not overcome shooting 21% from the field with a size disadvantage to No. 6 Captain Shreve in the Class 5A semifinals. West Monroe fell 47-32 after being held to just 15 points through the first three quarters.
“I think No. 1, you can’t really understand the size of that team until you’re on the court with them,” West Monroe head coach John Green said. “(Keldrick) Bubba King took a pic from the stands of the free throw line, and our girls are like waist high to everybody they had. When we’re talking about shooting, the length of their arms altered the shot. I felt we got some jump shots off, but we got nothing by the goal.”
It wouldn’t be a (17-6) West Monroe game if the Lady Rebels didn’t get off to a slow start. A couple of early turnovers led to a 9-0 deficit in the early goings.
Green is familiar with the slow starts and appropriately called a timeout after (20-5) Captain Shreve’s second field goal. Unlike previous games, the tactic did not spark any offense, though, as West Monroe was held scoreless for the opening five minutes of the game.
To make matters worse, Shamiyah Butler was shaken up midway through the first quarter.
“She goes down, and it looked severe. (The team) was totally deflated when she got hurt,” Green said. “She’s their body guard. She’s their comfort blanket behind them if they get beat. All of them are small besides Pashonnay (Johnson).”
The Lady Rebels were out-rebounded, 16-6, in the first quarter, and West Monroe had 11 turnovers in the first half.
Both offenses struggled into the second quarter. Field goals were hard to come by both clubs. Addison Martin scored her ninth point of the first half in the second quarter to put her team up, 14-5.
The Lady Rebels went into the half down, 21-11.
Unable to turn around their misfortunes in the third quarter, West Monroe continued to struggle in the third quarter with its small lineup. Without Butler’s post presence, West Monroe struggled with the size disadvantage.
“We knew all along the only way this thing was going to work was if we could get in our press, but we couldn’t get in our press because we weren’t making shots,” Green said.
Captain Shreve’s lead ballooned to a 33-13 advantage in the third quarter, as West Monroe’s offensive struggles continued in the second half.
Johnson made multiple field goals, including a 3-pointer, for the Lady Rebels down the stretch, but Captain Shreve had already laid the groundwork for their advancement into the Class 5A bracket.
Johnson led the Lady Rebels with 17 points in the loss.
After the game, Green’s message to his team put the good times ahead of the disappointing semifinal result.
“It’s one of the most fun years I’ve had,” Green said. “Just to see them come off the mat in January after getting knocked down three times when we came out of quarantine. Then catch fire. The odds of us going around the state and getting it done, it was phenomenal. It won’t be forgotten, and they’ll get to hang a banner.”
