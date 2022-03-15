After 17 years with the West Monroe girls basketball program, John Green has decided it was time to step down as head coach.
Green said this wasn’t an abrupt move and that this plan has been in the works for a while now after serving as the team’s head coach for the last 15 years.
“It’s been a heck of a run,” Green said. “It’s time to let the new group come in and let them go. I’m not leaving the school. I’ve still got plenty of teaching left and will continue to work with freshman in football.”
Green, who went 348-150 in his time as head coach, led the Lady Rebels to two Top 28 appearances in his career. Green said he wasn’t burnt out, but reflected on how many coaching changes took place around him during his time and felt it was time to hand the keys over.
“I won’t be boots on the ground or anything, but I’ll be here for any shoulder to lean on,” Green said. “I’ve been fortunate enough to be in such a competitive district so many years. It’s so grueling and stressful. It was fun and not so much fun at the same time. I go all the way back to the start of my coaching career and the exhilaration of wins against Ouachita or any time you played Natchitoches those years.”
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
