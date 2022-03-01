West Monroe and Ruston shared top honors in the District 2-5A postseason accolades for girls hoops.
Pashonnay Johnson, who averaged 17 points per game and seven rebounds per contest for the Lady Rebels, was dubbed player of the year, while Ruston’s Meredith Graf clinched District 2-5A Coach of the Year honors after the Lady Bearcats went 10-0 in league play.
Ouachita’s Faith Lee, West Ouachita’s Jill Peacock and Ruston’s Jaliyah McWain and Emerald Parker were all selected to the first team with Johnson.
Lee averaged 15 points per game and six rebounds, while Peacock tallied 14 points and four rebounds per contest.
The full list is below:
First Team All-District
— Pashonnay Johnson, West Monroe
— Faith Lee, Ouachita
— Jaliyah McWain, Ruston
— Emerald Parker, Ruston
— Jill Peacock West Ouachita
Second Team All-Distirct
— Alexis Foster, Ruston
— Kemiah Spencer, Ruston
— Zaccheya Jackson, Ruston
— Shamiya Butler, West Monroe
— Rakyla Russell, West Monroe
— Trystan James, Ouachita
— Alyssa Parker, West Ouachita
Honorable Mention: Avery Hancock (West Ouachita), Lainey Bergeron (ASH), McKinzie Little (Pineville), Cheyenne Jones (Pineville), Carlasia Moore (West Monroe), Jaliyah Everett (West Monroe), Jade Spikes (Ouachita), Jordan Marshall (Ouachita), Mikera Abrams (Ouachita), Mariah Hintze (Ruston), Kiona McCallister (Ruston).
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
