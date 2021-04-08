When veteran pitchers Lane Little and Zach Shaw took the mound for a clash at Shelby Aulds Field Thursday evening, zeroes lit up the scoreboard.
Little, who uncharacteristically missed his spots earlier in the season, returned to form with a vintage performance, while Shaw took an unconventional approach with a changeup-heavy arsenal to combat West Monroe's lineup. In other words, it was a pitcher’s duel one might expect from 2019 All-Parish pitchers.
By the night’s end, though, it was Little’s West Monroe team that earned the hard-fought 4-1 victory.
“That was much better than (Little’s) last three outings, and if it weren’t for Shaw — I think he saw 25 pitches (in his at bats) — that right there got his pitch count up in the 90s. But he finished that thing,” West Monroe head coach Wade Simoneaux said.
Ironically, the senior Little can thank a freshman for the assist. Engaged in a 1-1 tie with No. 32 (12-17) Ouachita with two outs and two on in the bottom of the sixth inning, Trey Hawsey came through with a clutch 2-RBI double to put the No. 4 (15-7) Rebels in the front late.
“He came up with a big hit,” Simoneaux said. “They were feeding him changeups, so he sat on it. I was kind of surprised they didn’t walk him, but (Tanner) Young came up with a hit after him.”
The Rebels added another run in the inning when Young singled in pinch runner Trent Anderson.
Little finished his night allowing just one run on three hits and four walks. He struck out six Lion batters. Meanwhile, Shaw gave up four runs on seven hits and two walks. He struck out five Rebel hitters.
Shaw drew a 10-pitch walk to get things started for the Lions offense in the first inning. A Cody Wooley single two batters later loaded two with one out, but West Monroe's ace recorded a strikeout and drew a pop fly to end the threat.
After his 21-pitch first inning, Little struck out the side in the second inning.
“I’ve just been trying to stay the course and keep working hard and keep my composure,” Little said. “When I’m not at my best, I try not to make it more than it is. I trust my lineup and infield and outfield.”
Just like Shaw, leadoff batter Josh Pearson put his team in a favorable position when he reached safely on a single. The Rebels loaded the bases in the top of the first with one out, and Logan Shurden knocked in a run to give West Monroe the lead at home. Ouachita's ace limited the damage, however, when he got freshman Trey Hawsey to ground into a double play to end the inning.
Shaw’s second inning nearly mirrored Little’s, as he struck out two Rebel batters to hang a zero on the scoreboard. In the heat of the battle, Little couldn’t help but take in the atmosphere and appreciate the pitchers duel that was unfolding.
“I love Zach,” Little said. “Growing up, playing with him and against him, he’s such a ball player. Having that atmosphere like this tonight, it makes it fun. I just love to compete.”
The Lions tied the game, 1-1, in the third after a passed ball allowed Kaden Graham to cross home plate. Graham reached on a fielder’s choice after Shaw walked for the second time in the evening.
Other than that one hiccup, Little, like Shaw, continued to keep the opponent’s offense at bay.
“Offensively, Zach set the tone for us, and we put the ball in play,” Ouachita head coach Josh Morrison said. “We hit a lull there in the middle of the game. We had three or four punchouts in a row, but I thought our guys battled. I’m fired up because our seventh, eighth and ninth hole batters hit rockets in the seventh inning.”
West Monroe's outfielders came up with three hustle plays in the outfield to close out the Game 1 victory.
