West Monroe’s softball team swept the 2023 District 2-5A top honors, as Mady Manning captured MVP and Amy Daigle secured Coach of the Year.
West Monroe's Manning, Daigle capture top district honors
Jake Martin
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
