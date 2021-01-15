West Monroe’s head strength and conditioning coach and head boys powerlifting coach Jeremy Many earned a prestigious honor from his colleagues earlier in January.
The National High School Strength Coaches Association dubbed him coach of the year for the state of Louisiana.
“Look I was blown away,” Many told The Morning Drive with Aaron and Jake. “I’m humbled and honored. I could not have done it without the people that have come before me. Coach (Casey) Sanders and Coach (Billy) Bell are my mentors. Basically, it was their approach to things and what they did that motivated me to do what I do and why I do it.”
Sanders inspired Many at an early age. When Many was in eighth grade, he would go work out at the high school with Sanders.
“Me and four guys would walk up to the high school and he would work us out on his own time,” Many said. “That showed us the dedication he had for his craft.”
Back in October, Many got an email from another member of the NHSSCA. Many, being a charter member of the relatively new organization, was nominated by another member, Calvary Baptist coach Daniel Vanderberg, for coach of the year in the state.
“It’s a long drawn out process, where you have to fill out a resume and it’s a point system,” Many said. “My wife talked me into it. She said, ‘You need to do it. If not, you discredit what your peer thought of you.’”
After submitting his credentials, Many was informed he picked for the honor.
As Many’s path has now come full circle, he still has his eyes on one thing — preserving what coaches before him built at West Monroe while simultaneously allowing the future generations to experience the success he did at West Monroe.
“Here I am living out my dream,” Many said.
