En route to securing a No. 1 seed in the Class 5A playoffs, the West Monroe Lady Rebels earned seven First-Team District 2-5A spots with Maddie Nichols collecting MVP honors.
The Lady Rebels landed nine total players on both teams. West Ouachita earned seven spots overall, with five of those being designated to the first team. Ouachita had one player earn second-team honors and another listed as an honorable mention.
Joining Nichols on the first team were Lady Rebel teammates Kamryn Eaton (catcher), Maddie Hayden (infielder), Mady Manning (infielder), Kenzie Vestal (infielder), Mackenzie Dubois (outfielder) and Karli Sellers (outfielder).
Second team honors were garnered by West Monroe’s Kaylee Cooley (infielder) and Macy Nordstrom (utility).
West Ouachita’s Avery Freer (pitcher), Addie Eckert (infielder), Abby Wallace (infielder), Landrie Crockett (outfielder) and Bailey Neathery (utility) elbowed their way into the crowded first-team table. Representing the Lady Chiefs on the second team were Kaylie Dowdy (catcher) and Payton Evans (outfielder).
Ouachita’s Alyssa Norris got the second-team nod as a pitcher, while Erika Epinette was an honorable mention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.