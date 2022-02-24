The No. 9 West Monroe Lady Rebels got off to a fast start against No. 1 Walker on the road Thursday night, but the Lady Wildcats rallied in the second half to win a 67-52 quarterfinal contest that clinched a state tournament berth.
Despite trailing the majority of the first half, Walker drained a 3-pointer two minutes into the third quarter to take its first lead of the ballgame. A 17-6 run opened the quarter to give the Lady Wildcats a 44-35 edge on their home floor.
Walker’s lead blossomed to 17 points in the fourth quarter.
Rakyla Russell led the Lady Rebels with 15 points in defeat. Walker's Caitlin Travis led all with 23 points.
Though West Monroe wasn’t able to pull off the upset on the road, a second-chance effort by Jaliyah Everett in the second quarter symbolized the Lady Rebels’ determination to pull off the road upset Thursday night. After Pashonnay Johnson missed on a drive to the goal, Everett corralled the rebound and put it back up to expand West Monroe’s lead to six after Walker made several runs to try and erase the first-half deficit.
Walker tied the contest at, 27-27, late but Russell went the length of the floor to lay the ball up before the horn sounded to send West Monroe to the locker room with a 29-27 advantage.
Russell scored the first basket on the first possession of the game and then hit a 3-pointer to give the Lady Rebels a 5-0 edge. Her second triple of the quarter put the Lady Rebels in front, 10-3. Johnson’s and-one gave the Lady Rebels an 11-point lead on the road against the No. 1 seed in the first quarter.
West Monroe finished its season with a 25-10 record.
