Two West Monroe football players were secure enough in their college choice to sign the dotted line Wednesday morning.
Punter Peyton Todd signed with the LSU Tigers, while tight end Rylan Green chose to stay in Ouachita Parish’s backyard at ULM on early National Signing Day.
Their journeys to signing day couldn’t have been more different.
For Todd, his journey began years ago when LSU showed interest in the No. 1 punter in the nation, according to recruiting services. It hit a bump in the road, as Todd injured his ankle playing pickup basketball this past summer.
LSU remained committed to Todd, and the Rebels' versatile athlete had a successful surgery. The last thing West Monroe’s senior punter wanted to do was sit out his final year of high school, though. So he got to work.
“It’s been a long road,” Todd said. “It’s been a lot of hours of just slow work getting back to being able to cut and move like I used to.”
Todd worked his way back onto the field as a punter, and eventually his ankle healed well enough to where he could play on the defensive side of the football. After being a District 2-5A selection for his play at linebacker, Todd made a smooth transition to safety, where he’s played down in the box.
“My goal the whole time was to get back with my guys,” Todd said. “We started the (move to safety) just to limit my contact. I was second-string strong safety as a sophomore, so I already knew a lot of the plays.”
Todd has punted 20 times this season with an average of 40 yards per punt. Seven of Todd’s punts have been downed inside the 20-yard line.
Green, meanwhile, has just five catches for 54 yards this season, but the Rebels have only thrown it 46 times in 2020. Green has made an impact as one of the veteran blockers along the offensive line, while also making plays on the defensive side for the Rebs.
Green, who had experience at linebacker, made a switch to defensive end against Alexandria Senior High when no other defensive end was available due to injuries and contact tracing.
“I’ll do anything I can to help the team,” Green said. “I get tired playing a lot, but it’s fun. I like playing defense.”
Now that Matt Viator is no longer head coach of the Warhawks — a move made one week before signing day — Green had to think about his playing future and whether he wanted to sign early with ULM. After some hesitancy at first, Green ultimately decided he was committing to the school, not the coach.
“I thought about it more and talked to my parents about it,” Green said. “ULM was the first one to offer me. I’ve built relationships with those guys.”
ULM is coming off of an 0-10 season, so there’s work to do in Monroe. If Green has proven anything in high school, though, it’s that he doesn’t mind shouldering a heavy workload.
As for Todd and LSU, there’s improvement to be made in Baton Rouge after a 4-5 2020 season. Todd believes he’s one of many in this 2021 LSU recruiting class that can help the Tigers reach championship status again.
“Every program has it’s ups and downs,” Todd said. “They came off of winning the national championships and had to deal with all of those opt outs this season. Next year, hopefully everybody will be more comfortable to play. This has the makings to be an elite class. I feel like it’s setting us up perfectly for the next few years.”
