The West Monroe Rebels have an opportunity to claim a share of the District 2-5A title next week after completing a sweep against Rapides Parish foes.
The Rebels defeated No. 2 ASH, 55-44, before taking care of business against Pineville in a 59-53 victory.
The wins have moved the Rebels to 5-2 in district with two important showdowns circled this week against (6-1) Ruston and (4-3) Ouachita at home. If West Monroe can carry over the momentum of last week and defeat the Bearcats and Lions, the Rebels would be in line to share a district title at the very least.
“We got that road win,” said West Monroe head coach Kyle Hill, referring to last Tuesday’s win against ASH. “All it did was set the table for this week.”
In West Monroe’s win against Alexandria, Shun Glass had a breakout performance and Dakota Gasca showcased the grit required to win a District 2-5A title.
Glass, who is just a sophomore, had his breakout performance of the season when he led the team with 21 points and 12 rebounds.
“They tried to take Dakota and Jadais (Richard) away, and he made shots and did a great job on their point guard,” Hill said. “For other people, it’s a coming out party being on that stage. He’s played really good this year, but doing that on that stage is going to get more people to recognize he’s going to be a really good player over the next few years.”
Gasca had 12 points in the win, but he suffered a big laceration on his face when he dove for a basketball on the floor. West Monroe’s senior guard wasn’t about to sit out the final three minutes of the contest and pleaded his case to go back in.
“He’s lucky it wasn’t worse than it was,” Hill said. “It was all unintentional, but he dove for the ball the other kid sat down on his head. Their momentum drug his face three inches across the floor. As long as he didn’t have a concussion, he was going back in the game. He was on the bench ready to fight me if I didn’t put him back in.”
Gasca came right back against Pineville and led the team with 17 points. Glass and Richard each scored 12 points in the Pineville win.
West Monroe moved up to No. 6 in the unofficial Class 5A rankings, according to GeauxPreps.com.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
