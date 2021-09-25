The West Ouachita Chiefs got back to .500 on the season with a 47-7 homecoming victory against Lakeside Friday night.
West Ouachita head coach Mike Rainwater preached to his team all week about not letting the previous game (or play) beat them.
“You got to have broad shoulders to carry the weight, but you have to have slippery shoulders to let that one bad play slip off your back,” Rainwater said.
Rainwater and his staff challenged their team to start fast against Lakeside Friday night, and the Chiefs did just that.
Quarterback Mason Cobb tossed two touchdowns in the first quarter, which included a 42-yarder to Mike Hall and a 48-yard pass to Chase White. Jaylin Holland had an interception return for the score between those two touchdowns to give the Chiefs a 20-0 lead in the first quarter.
Cobb was 3-of-4 for 152 yards and three scores in the win.
Hall had an eight-yard rush in the second quarter to give West Ouachita a 27-7 lead at halftime. Cobb connected with White for a 62-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter before Kohl Nolan found paydirt for the first time on the night with a 40-yard run.
Nolan led the team with 90 rushing yards on 15 carries.
Dustin Miller’s 28-yard touchdown run capped the scoring Friday night.
Up next for the Chiefs will be a Friday night contest against Loyola College Prep.
“It’s very important we win this game,” Rainwater said. “We focus on the task at hand. It’s just the next one, but Loyola is very sound and disciplined in what they do. They’ve played some tough ballgames, but this is a very important game for us because it’s the one right before we head into district.”
