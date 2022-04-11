It’s crunch time for the (14-14) West Ouachita baseball team.
The Chiefs find themselves currently at No. 36 in the unofficial power rankings with district contests against Ouachita and West Monroe on the horizon.
Less than a full power point separates West Ouachita from No. 32, the final spot in the Class 5A playoffs, and head coach Mitch Thomas knows it’s time to turn up the heat.
“The good thing is we control what happens to us,” Thomas said. “That’s the good news. And I think we’re playing some of our best baseball of the season.”
The Chiefs were leading Pineville, 8-5, in the last inning Saturday before losing that district contest in walk-off fashion. Still, West Ouachita is 5-1 in its previous five matchups.
Senior Landon Clampit has stepped up for the Chiefs and been a consistent bat for West Ouachita, while freshmen Cam Martin, Kaden Miller, Sam Ozark and Fisher Turner have increased their production at the plate.
“This past week we had guys like Ryan Stephenson and Harrison May have good days at the plate, and Hudson Shepherd is starting to swing the bat well,” Thomas said. “We’re starting to see better hitting up and down the lineup.”
Underclassmen fill out West Ouachita’s batting order, and knowing that would be the case, Thomas said he expected the team to take its lumps early. But the team chemistry has blended to Thomas’ liking, and he hopes that, along with the gained experience, can carry West Ouachita to a postseason berth.
“The younger guys and older guys have meshed really well,” Thomas said. “And the thing about the playoffs is once you get there, everybody has a chance. I like how we’re playing right now.”
