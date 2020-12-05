Missing the playoffs will always be disappointing for competitive coaches like West Ouachita’s Matt Middleton.
But Friday night, the Chiefs turned a negative situation into a positive one, as West Ouachita took part in one of only four bowl games that took place in the state. And in doing so, Middleton gave his seniors one final opportunity to taste victory. And oh how sweet it was, as the Chiefs defeated Benton, 21-17, in the Louisiana Army National Guard Bowl Game.
“The kids were fired up and excited,” Middleton said. “It was a huge win for us, and we played a complete game.”
In the victory, Middleton got to send off his seniors as winners, which is extremely rare at any level. But he also got to witness the future shine also. Sophomore quarterback Peanut Middleton turned in one of his best performances of the season, as he completed 19-of-29 passes for 182 yards and two scores.
“No question he played phenomenal last night,” Middleton said. “The thing I’m most happy with is he grew up. He’s been getting better, but he got hit last night and stood in there and took his shots. Also, six of those incompletions were throwaways. He threw it away instead of forcing it, and that’s how I know he grew up last night.”
Meanwhile, junior running back Kohl Nolan led the team with 90 yards on 24 carries for the Chiefs. Nolan also had two receptions for 62 yards.
“We’re really excited about the skill players that we will return next year,” Middleton said. “But something new we will have to deal with is having to replace so many guys on the offensive and defensive lines. That’s something we usually don’t have to worry about here. But having the majority of our skill guys back on both sides of the ball is the exciting part.”
Peanut Middleton got the ball rolling early for the Chiefs, as he connected with Bryce Rushing on an 11-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. Benton tied it up later in the quarter, as the two teams would swap scores again in the second before going to the locker room engaged in a 14-14 tie.
A Benton field goal in the third quarter allowed the Tigers to take a 17-14 lead into the fourth quarter. But the Chiefs rallied with seven minutes to go. Middleton threw his second touchdown pass of the game to Hudson Shepherd for a 12-yard strike, which would ultimately allow the Chiefs to end the 2020 season on a bright note.
Michael Nolan recorded a tackle for loss in the win, while Seth Clampit corralled an interception for the Chiefs.
The Chiefs finished the season with a 3-3 record. While getting into the playoffs is obviously the annual goal, Middleton would like to see this new trend of bowl games continue beyond 2020 for teams that come up just shy of making the brackets.
“I hope the LHSAA will continue to allow that,” Middleton said. “I think it’s a great opportunity for the kids, and the LHSAA is making money off of it also.”
