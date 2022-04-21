It took more than five hours of game time, but West Monroe’s win streak of 20 games finally came to an end Wednesday night. And it came against a familiar foe.
With a potential postseason berth determined by the outcome, the No. 34 West Ouachita Chiefs defeated No. 2 West Monroe, 10-4, in 15 innings.
"This is one of the youngest teams we've ever had," West Ouachita head coach Mitch Thomas said. "We're still batting two through five with freshmen, and even six and seven hole (batters) are sophomores. We threw those guys to the wolves, but they just kept battling this year. I can't say enough about how we've grown up, and this is just a close knit group. They battled last night."
West Ouachita trailed 3-0 in the fifth inning when something rare happened. For just the third time in his 32-year coaching career, Thomas was tossed for arguing a call. His ejection provided the spark for his team to rally and ultimately gain the hard-fought victory.
"I didn't go out there to get ejected, but I didn't feel like things were being called the same on both sides," Thomas said. "I tried to explain myself and I don't think they wanted to hear my point of it. I thought I had to defend our guys."
Landon Clampit and Ryan Stevenson pitched normal full games (seven innings each) in the upset win. Clampit allowed three earned runs on six hits and one walk before handing the ball to Stevenson in extras. Stevenson did not allow a run on six hits and four walks with seven strikeouts.
Cam Martin polished off the Rebels in the 15th and struck out two batters.
"I felt good about Landon because he threw a whale of a game against them last year," Thomas said. "He gave them seven tough innings, and then Ryan came in and threw seven shutout innings. He had a couple of times with guys in scoring position and he made plays. Cam came in with runners on second and third with no outs and finished the game with no runs given up."
West Monroe used seven pitchers in the loss, as Seth Edwards, who started and went five innings, drew the no decision.
Offensively for the Chiefs, Kaden Miller doubled twice in the win, and Sam Ozark doubled also. Stevenson and Ozark each recorded three hits in the victory for the Chiefs.
West Monroe’s Hayden Federico, Caleb Ross and John Pearson doubled in the loss. Pearson delivered the sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game, 4-4, and send it to extras.
West Ouachita trailed, 3-0, in the sixth inning before a hit batsman, Harrison May sacrifice fly and Clampit RBI single tied the contest. The Chiefs took a 4-3 lead in the seventh when Stevenson reached on an error.
The Chiefs will host West Monroe at 6 p.m. tonight before facing Delhi Carter in the season finale Saturday.
"If we win out, we're definitely in," Thomas said. "We're real close. We're just trying to give ourselves a chance. This game tonight is just as important as last night. I'm sure they're going to come over here not real happy, and I know they're fighting for a top four seed. Last night was definitely a step in the right direction."
