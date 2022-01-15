The No. 16 West Ouachita Lady Chiefs picked up their first district victory of the season Friday night with a 63-60 overtime victory against Alexandria Senior High.
The (16-6, 1-2) Lady Chiefs had their backs against the wall at the end of regulation. Tied at 55-55 with valuable contributor Reese Evans injured and out of the ballgame, the Lady Chiefs turned to Vicky McCarty on the bench and shuffled some pieces around on the floor.
“When Reese went down, we brought Vicky in as a five and moved our post player to the four,” West Ouachita head coach Keith Smith said. “Vicky came in there and ended up having four points in overtime.”
Execution at the free throw line and better job overall in rebounding paved the way for West Ouachita to clinch the road victory against ASH Friday night, and Smith knew that was one his club had to have.
“It’s such a tough district,” Smith said. “We got knocked down a couple times, and we keep preaching as coaches that you have to keep fighting. We felt like going on the road in a very loud gym, to pull that out in overtime is going to be big for our mental toughness.”
Jill Peacock led the way for the Lady Chiefs with 21 points, while Natalie Farrar and Alyssa Parker each had 10 points. Evans finished with seven points.
Up next for the Lady Chiefs are back-to-back district home games. The Lady Chiefs will host Pineville Tuesday and Ruston Friday.
“Ruston just beat Ouachita by about 20 points,” Smith said. “They’re really good. They’ve got the twin towers.”
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
