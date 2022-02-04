The West Ouachita Lady Chiefs were ready for the celebration this time.
Following a 51-45 victory against Ouachita, members of the Lady Chiefs basketball team showered head coach Keith Smith with water in a postgame locker room celebration.
“We were throwing water on them after we beat ASH earlier this year,” Smith said. “They got me this time. They threw it in my face before I knew what was going on. That’s what it’s all about. That’s one of those memories we’ll have forever.”
Smith said Tuesday night’s win was the first in school history against Ouachita for the girls basketball team.
“I didn’t realize it until the principal and athletic director said that,” Smith said. “That’s the best I’ve felt as a coach in probably two or three years. It was exciting, and to be able to do it at our place and then realize it was the first time, it was pretty special.”
The Lady Chiefs jumped on Ouachita in the first half and led by 10 at halftime. Ouachita made a run in the second half, as Faith Lee scored 12 points in the fourth quarter of a furious rally. Lee finished with 16 points.
West Ouachita ultimately held on, as three different players filled up the stat sheet with double-digit figures. Jill Peacock led the team with 14 points, Natalie Farrar and Alyssa Parker added 11 and Avery Hancock contributed nine.
“I think the biggest thing is when we played them at their place, we did not play well and lost by 16. We just harped on the fact that we need to play better at home,” Smith said. “We played for 32 minutes. The kids bought into that. It was definitely the most focused we’ve been this year.”
The (18-9, 3-4) Lady Chiefs climbed to No. 22 in Class 5A with the victory. The (11-15) Ouachita Lady Lions fell to No. 35.
