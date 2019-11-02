The weekly rhetoric for postgame handshakes now takes place before the actual games with West Ouachita.
“Coach, y’all look so much better.” It’s a phrase West Ouachita head coach Matt Middleton has heard throughout the year, and last Friday night’s 42-16 loss to Ruston was no different. Because though the score looks lopsided on paper, West Ouachita trailed the Bearcats, 21-16, with less than seven minutes remaining in the game.
“The final score does not indicate how close that ballgame was,” Middleton said. “I think people know me. I’m not going to wave a white flag and give up. We were close, so we took a lot of chances late to try and win the football game. We had some giveaways, and one of them was a scoop and score. But we weren’t going to play to keep it close. We wanted to win.”
West Ouachita led 7-0 for the majority of the first half. The Chiefs went on a seven-minute drive to start the game and took the lead with an Alfred Cole touchdown. Ruston scored with less than a minute remaining in the half to make it, 7-7, at the break.
“We played a Tampa 2, expecting them to throw it deep against us,” Middleton said. “They threw a screen underneath and hit a seam that pierced us.”
Ruston’s offense got going in the second half when the Bearcats switched from running plays out of the I-formation to spreading the Chiefs out and getting playmakers involved with bubble screens and other plays in space.
Ruston climbed to a 21-7 lead, but West Ouachita didn’t lie down. Cole scored his second touchdown of the game before Luke Stagg drilled a 22-yard field goal to make it 21-16.
Ruston immediately answered with a Deontre Griffin one-yard rush followed by a 56-yard touchdown run from Ketravion Hargrove after a West Ouachita fumble. Hargrove led all with 241 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries.
Owens led the Chiefs with 139 yards on 21 carries. Because quarterback Brendon Crawford suffered an injury in the second half, Owens had to play quarterback for the Chiefs the remainder of the game.
“It’s a disservice playing several kids both ways, with (Owens) being one of them,” Middleton said. “He struggled to hold onto the ball at times, but he made a lot of big plays for us. It’s just difficult. We can hang with anybody early and then we get physically exhausted in the second half. The numbers catch up to us.”
Middleton and the Chiefs are still hanging on to hopes of a postseason berth at 6-3 (1-3). Louisiana Sportsline had the Chiefs at No. 32 Saturday morning. With a home game against No. 3 Alexandria Thursday night, Middleton wants to see his team finish the season strong.
“We just have to get over the hump,” Middleton said. “I feel like we can compete against anybody. We’ve proven that. But we have to finish against these 5A teams.”
