Glenn Hunt is switching colors, but he isn't traveling too far for his new gig.
The former West Monroe offensive coordinator has accepted the vacant coordinator position at West Ouachita. West Ouachita's offensive coordinator job opened up after Kevin Davis accepted Hunt's old role after Hunt resigned from his position last December.
"I've been at West Monroe for 22 years," Hunt said. "When I stepped down and Kevin Davis came over, I felt like it wouldn't have been right for me to stay on here. It wouldn't be fair to him. I just felt like I needed to go to West Ouachita."
Hunt's jump from West Monroe to West Ouachita became possible during the I-20 Bowl All-Star week. Hunt coached alongside West Ouachita head coach Mike Rainwater, and he enjoyed the overall experience.
"I really loved what he's doing out there at West Ouachita," Hunt said. "I was over there the other day and watching (the offensive line) in the weight room. They've got some big, good-looking kids."
It was labeled as a "new start" by Hunt, acknowledging the job comes with less pressure and stress.
"But my expectations won't change," Hunt said.
Rainwater said Hunt would handle the play-calling duties for the Chiefs next season.
“I’m going to give the reins to him and let him roll,” Rainwater said. “He’s been doing this a long time. That’s the thing about being head coach. You have to trust the guys around you, and that’s why you hire good people. I think he’s one of the top offensive line coaches in the state. He’s good at what he does, and he’s going to be a big piece to our program.”
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
