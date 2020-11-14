Post a comment as
- Seven West Monroe players sign to play college ball
- West Monroe, Ouachita cancel final two games of regular season
- OCS baseball players sign to play at next level
- Vidalia aldermen, two juveniles indicted in separate cases
- New festival in works for Wisner, Franklin Parish
- Bonine: LHSAA to play championship games in Superdome
- Sterlington Town Council blocks low-income housing development
- Mayor, councilwoman shake up southside board
- West Monroe indoor arena project moves along; estimated cost at $20 million
- West Monroe woman arrested for striking sister with BB gun
- By Ian Robinson news@ouachitacitizen.com
West Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man on shoplifting and other charges last week aft… Read more
The West Ouachita volleyball team had four different players earn All-District status over t… Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
The Neville Tigers are eyeing a potential Top 4 seed in the Class 4A playoffs after defeatin… Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
West Ouachita head coach Matt Middleton watched his first senior class take the field for th… Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Another stellar Trey Holly performance kept (7-0) Union Parish undefeated in a 48-18 victory… Read more
Dennis Busch, 40, of Costa Mesa, California was sentenced last week on federal wire fraud ch… Read more
- By Ian Robinson news@ouachitacitizen.com
West Monroe police arrested a Downsville woman on theft and unauthorized entry of an inhabit… Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
In the late ‘90s, WCW’s Goldberg was known for his unbeaten streak in the art of professiona… Read more
The University of Louisiana Monroe held a ceremony on Oct. 29 to officially rename the ULM C… Read more
- By Ian Robinson news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe police arrested a Monroe woman arrested for aggravated battery last week. Read more
- By Ian Robinson news@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Calhoun man for criminal mischief last week af… Read more
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
The Ouachita Christian baseball program has had two constants under head coach John Parker —… Read more
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
A $6.3-million project completing the construction of a service road south of Interstate 20,… Read more
- By Taylor Costa news@ouachitacitizen.com
The Monroe City Council approved the appointment of two new members to the Southside Economi… Read more
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
The Sterlington Town Council declined earlier this week to rezone property so a Monroe devel… Read more
- By Sam Hanna Jr. samhannajr@samhannajr.com
West Monroe aldermen approved hiring local architect Tim Brandon Tuesday night to design a p… Read more
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish residents have until Nov. 30 to place all storm debris from their property i… Read more
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish police jurors say they are unwilling to spend some $1 million to $2 million … Read more
- By Sam Hanna Jr. samhannajr@samhannajr.com
It may be weeks before we know the final outcome of the 2020 presidential race as President … Read more
