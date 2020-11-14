The West Ouachita volleyball team had four different players earn All-District status over the weekend. 
 
Avery Hancock and Abbi Wallace were first-team selections, while Addie Eckert landed on the second-team. Natalie Farrar was an honorable mention for the Lady Chiefs. 
 
Coach of the Year: Justin Ginn - Haughton
District Co-MVP: Mia McWilliams and Adrienne Vickers -Haughton
 
1st Team All-District
Avery Hancock- West Ouachita
Frances Hardtner - CMHS
Jaycie Keith- Haughton
Lacey Patrick - Northwood
Madalynn Posey-CMHS
Reagan Ryan - Northwood
Abbi Wallace - West Ouachita
Marley Woods- CMHS
 
2nd Team All-District
Kristen Boothe- Northwood
Addie Eckert- West Ouachita
Cayla Gray- Northwood
Daylie Lear - CMHS
Wendy Martinez- Huntington
Averi Phillips-Haughton
Amari Porter-  Huntington
Madison Trujilo-Haughton
 
Honorable Mention All-District
Makaijah Armstrong - Booker T. Washington
Natalie Farrar- West Ouachita
Madi Harris - CMHS
Ariana Mathews - Haughton
Taylor McCabe-Northwood
Danielle Robinson-Huntington

