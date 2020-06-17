When it comes to getting back on the football field at West Ouachita there’s a little bit of good news/bad news situation.
The good news is Matt Middleton has his first senior class at the school hitting the field fully aware of what’s expected from a Matt Middleton football team. The bad news is, well, the players hit the field unsure of how to properly navigate football during a global pandemic. They’re not alone.
“The good thing is I don’t have to hunt my crew down. They know what I expect,” Middleton said. “But I think the biggest thing right now is still the unknown. As a team, how do you make a plan if you don’t know the plans of the others who are actually making the decisions, like the CDC and LHSAA. Our parish has done a phenomenal job giving us direction. Our parish has a plan and we have certified trainers at every school, which gives us a leg up on some parishes.”
Middleton said his crew is doing what virtually every other school is right now, and that’s practicing outside without equipment while social distancing. The Chiefs have broken off into seven groups of 23, which has put more strain on the coaching staff as whole. That’s not the way Middleton looks at it, though.
“It’s one of those things where we’ve spent so much time up there in years passed, that it’s not much of a difference,” Middleton said. “We’re not ones to speed rush through things and get out of there early in the morning. We’re still working normal school hours. I’m blessed I have the staff I do. We haven’t had much turnover, so we pretty much have everybody back.”
West Ouachita now has to navigate how to best approach the 2020 season, which is something every school is doing. Schools that return veteran quarterbacks and offensive linemen might be in the driver seat, considering those are two of the tougher positions to replace. And teams that return a spread offense might have an advantage in that those ground-and-pound teams aren’t benefitting from an offseason of heavy clanging and banging in the weight room. For West Ouachita, that’s going to be the hurdle.
“I haven’t been bashful about saying it: We don’t have the athletes that other schools at this level have,” Middleton said. “Our success is based on the trenches. Does it hurt us not being in the weight room? Sure. But here’s the thing — everybody is going through that dynamic now. We’ll find a way to make up for it.”
Middleton was pleased with the way his team returned to campus. With 98 percent of the entire roster participating and most of that group returning in fairly decent shape, it allowed West Ouachita to hit the ground running.
“When we broke from COVID-19, we gave home workouts three days a week, so we’ve had a lot of kids doing it,” Middleton said. “Obviously, they all haven’t done it, but we found out who was doing it and who wasn’t pretty fast. I’d say we’re middle of the road when it comes to being in shape. We’re not where we want to be yet, but I don’t think anybody is.”
