Mike Rainwater gave credit to Loyola College Prep for coming into West Ouachita High School and delivering a 41-27 blow to the Chiefs Friday night. But the loss stung for more reasons than one.
For starters, the Chiefs felt they had the better team overall, and now West Ouachita is staring at a 2-3 start to the season. But it’s hard to overcome a team that can match up physically when you lose two of your top running backs.
“We couldn’t stop their running attack, we shot ourselves in the foot and we didn’t have Kohl Nolan or R.J. Henderson in the second half,” Rainwater said. “I basically told the team after the game that I truly feel like we had the better team overall, but (Loyola) was just better tonight.”
Henderson suffered a big blow early into the game that knocked him out of the contest, and Nolan suffered an injury to his thigh in the second quarter. The Chiefs rode Mike Hall’s legs and Mason Cobb’s arm in the second half. Hall led the team with 77 yards on 10 carries, while Cobb completed 17-of-20 passes for 143 yards and an interception. Nolan exited the game with 63 yards and two scores on 16 carries.
Nolan scored twice in the first quarter, as Loyola and West Ouachita exchanged touchdowns back and forth until Loyola took a 35-20 lead in the third quarter.
Loyola racked up 300 rushing yards, averaging 10 yards per carry.
The Chiefs have to turn the page quickly, as they welcome in Ouachita to begin District 2-5A play. The Lions are 3-2 to start the season with a victory against Union and hard-fought losses to Neville and Dutchtown.
“Any time you start off 2-5A with Ouachita it’s going to be a test,” Rainwater said. “We’ll put this (loss) to bed tonight. It’s supposed to hurt. I told them that after the game. If it doesn’t hurt then you don’t need to be here. (Ouachita head coach) Todd (Garvin) has been doing a very good job. Our kids are up to the challenge.”
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.