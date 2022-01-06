The (11-8) West Ouachita Chiefs are loading up for what’s sure to be a brutal district gauntlet over the next month.
The Chiefs are 3-3 in their previous six games with starters in and out of the lineup due to illness. But head coach Jimbo Murphy is praying for a healthy January and February as his team rounds into form down the stretch.
“We just haven’t had everybody,” Murphy said. “We’ve had some out with flu symptoms. The last time we had everybody at 100% was back before Christmas. We played Neville pretty tough, but then they pulled away from us in the fourth quarter. They just wore us down. We’re rotating six or seven guys, so it gets tough on us.”
The road is sure to get tougher. If you look across the district, three teams reside in the top six of GeauxPreps.com’s unofficial power rankings for Class 5A. All six schools have 10 or more wins, would be eligible for the playoffs if it started today and four of the district teams would host opening round matchups.
“I’ve seen them all play,” Murphy said. “It’s going to be night-in and night-out. We basically have to play perfect to beat these guys. ASH is nice. Pineville is most improved, and Ruston is long and athletic. Hopefully we can sneak up on these dudes.”
Along with ASH, fellow parish teams Ouachita and West Monroe are currently in the top six of Class 5A.
West Ouachita is trying to elbow its way to the table. Thus far, Connor Sweet has been one of the more consistent producers for the Chiefs. He’s a long forward that has an outside shot and has led the Chiefs with 14 points per contest. Joseph Lenard has shot it well en route to averaging 12 points per game, and Dylan Ross has surprised the coaches with his ability to handle pressure this year.
“The main thing is we’ve got to have everybody back,” Murphy said. “We should get everyone back.”
The Chiefs will begin district play against Ouachita Tuesday.
