West Ouachita promoted Mark Hatten as its new boys basketball head coach after Jimbo Murphy retired in the offseason.
Hatten, who served as an assistant under Murphy last season, will coach his alma mater in 2022.
“I coached the junior varsity team and practiced with those guys, so I’m really familiar with a lot of players that will be starting for us this year,” Hatten said. “I think that’s a tremendous benefit. They know who I am. We won’t be making big changes to the scheme, but I will put in a few things with defense. We’ll buy into defense more this year. Our offense will be just as good as it was last year.”
Murphy served as the team’s head boys coach for two seasons after coaching the girls for nine years.
West Ouachita went 11-19 last season and missed the postseason. Hatten said the group learned a valuable lesson last year, which centered around brining it every single time they take the court.
“I think the main thing is you have to come prepared,” Hatten said. “You can’t just walk into District 2-5A, and you can’t do no matter who you play. I think losing to OCS last year booted us out of the playoffs. So if it’s a district opponent or non-district opponent, we have to come prepared.”
Hatten graduated from West Ouachita in 2010 and has coached baseball and basketball at the school for four seasons.
He will continue to serve as a baseball assistant while fulfilling his head coaching duties at West Ouachita, and he’s excited about what the future holds for Chiefs basketball.
“This core group has bonded well together,” Hatten said. “They have bought into the roles they play, and we have a couple of guys that can score. Connor Sweet is one of those guys coming back. They’ve been playing together since they were in middle school.”
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
