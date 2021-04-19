After beating (16-15) Ruston by a combined 19 runs in the two-game district series earlier this year, the (19-13) West Ouachita Lady Chiefs had to sweat one out against the Lady Bearcats in the postseason.
Trailing 2-0 in the fifth inning at home Monday evening, No. 13 West Ouachita rallied to beat No. 20 Ruston, 7-5, to advance.
West Ouachita swept Ruston in the regular season, outscoring the Lady Bearcats, 20-1, in the two-game series. Yet the Lady Chiefs found themselves innings away from elimination. For West Ouachita head coach Ashley Burkett-Hoyle, this was just another opportunity for her young squad to grow up a bit.
“What going through my head is we’ll be OK. All we have to do is get one or two hits,” Burkett-Hoyle said. “We’re a young team. We play on big emotions. One or two hits changes our mindset. But again, we’re young so you never know what’s going through their head. ‘My gosh. This is a big game. It’s a new classification.’ It was a big game for us.”
A lack of production at the plate combined with three errors in the first four innings made for an uphill climb for the Lady Chiefs in the first round.
“I think the errors and their runs early on pressed us at the plate instead of just relaxing and knowing what we could do," Burkett-Hoyle said.
But the Lady Chiefs kicked their offense into gear in the fifth inning.
Down 2-0, Lexie Bass led off the inning with a bloop single, and freshman Landrie Crockett followed with a single between the third baseman and shortstop to load two with no outs. That turned the lineup over to leadoff batter Abbi Wallace, who came inches away from blasting a three-run bomb. Her double off the wall scored a run and trimmed the deficit to one with no outs. An RBI single from Addi Eckert that followed tied the game, 2-2. The Lady Chiefs loaded the bases after Avery Freer drew a walk, and Bailey Neatherly knocked in the go-ahead score with another bloop single. Kaylie Dowdy followed with her third hit of the game, but this one scored two runs on a 2-RBI single. After Ruston made a pitching change, Preslee Fortenberry’s sacrifice fly expanded the Lady Chiefs lead to 6-2.
The Lady Bearcats got a lead base runner on in the second inning when Aubrey Leggett reached on a double. But West Ouachita’s Neatherly got out of her own jam. She struck out the next two batters looking before ending the inning with a swing and miss from Ruston’s Miley Lee.
After striking out the side, Neatherly gave up the first run of the game, but it was unearned. With two outs and a runner on second, Ruston pitcher Cala Wilson hit a hard grounder to short, but a failed backhand attempt allowed Adrienne Montgomery to round third and touch home plate. Julianna McMillan singled in another run to give Ruston a 2-0 lead in the third inning.
West Ouachita’s freshman Freer entered the fourth inning to pitch for the Lady Chiefs, and she ended her day by allowing just three unearned runs on one hit in four innings pitched.
"A lot of times our team benefits from that change of pace. Avery brings a different dynamic on the mound than Bailey does," Burkett-Hoyle said. "As a freshman, she does well. She trusts the pitches we call. She just goes and gets it."
Dowdy recorded the only two hits of the game for the Lady Chiefs through four innings.
Things got a little dicey in the seventh inning when Ruston loaded the bases with no outs. An error scored three runs to make it a 7-5 ballgame with no outs. Freer struck out the next two batters and got a groundout to end the ballgame.
The Lady Chiefs will play the winner of No. 4 Walker and No. 29 Southside in the second round.
