Luke Jones

Luke Jones returned a punt for a score in the win against J-Hodge Friday. (Photo courtesy of Brennen Zigler) 

West Ouachita (2-0) has outscored its opposition, 69-25, two weeks into the 2023 season, but there’s still growth to be done. West Ouachita head coach Mike Rainwater demands it after his team turned the football over a multitude of times in the Chiefs’ 44-12 victory against Jonesboro-Hodge Friday night.

