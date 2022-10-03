West Ouachita won’t be celebrating any moral victories under Mike Rainwater anymore.
“Not on my watch,” West Ouachita’s headman said.
There might be a temptation to after the Chiefs dropped a 28-27 loss against North Caddo last Friday night in which fans thought West Ouachita was robbed of a last-minute victory. After struggling to punch the ball into the end zone — West Ouachita tailback Antonio Ford leapt over the line of scrimmage and into the end zone only to have the play erased by a pre-snap offsides penalty — the Chiefs turned the ball over near the goal line with less than two minutes remaining. Trailing by one point, the Chiefs believed they recorded what would have been a game-winning safety, but the call was overturned.
“Well, you know… There ain’t a whole lot of commenting I can do about that,” Rainwater said. “We had two officials signal safety, and one official said it wasn’t a safety. M.J. Owens made a good play on a zone play. Yes , there were some calls we would love to go the other way that didn’t go our way, but you know at the end of the day, we let them score the two-point conversion and we missed two extra points. Give credit to them.”
The points were taken off of the board, and North Caddo hung on to beat the Chiefs.
West Ouachita led, 21-20, at halftime.
Ford was once again the workhorse for the Chiefs, accumulating 170 rushing yards and three scores on 26 carries.
Sam Ozark completed four-of-six passes for 41 yards, including a touchdown pass to Seth Clampit.
Jaylin Holland led the Chiefs with 10 tackles, one interception and two tackles for loss, while Michael Nolan added nine tackles and two tackles for loss and a forced fumble in the loss. The Chiefs also kept 5-star wide receiver Omarion Miller in check with mostly its base defense with a zone trap wrinkle, mirroring what basketball fans might call a “box-and-one.”
“We heard all week long that we weren’t going to be able to cover Miller, and look we knew he would get his touches. I think he finished with around 140 receiving yards, but we made some great plays on him in the open field,” Rainwater said. “We did a good job on him defensively. (Kevin) K.J. Black had like 180 rushing yards. I knew he was going to be the X-factor. To be honest with you, they had a bunch of their yards on busted plays. I thought we did a good job defensively.”
Following the disappointing loss, the (4-1) Chiefs will try their hand at slowing down another explosive running back in Carldell Sirmons. Ouachita’s star tailback has rushed for more than 200 yards in all five games this season.
“We have to make more open field tackles,” Rainwater said. “We have to make sure we don’t just tackle him with just one person. We have to gang-tackle him. And they have weapons all over the field. He’s their star and obviously a priority, but we have to just keep doing what we’re doing. Our recipe for the year has been the same every week. We want to control the game with our front line and take our chances when we can.”
Ouachita will host West Ouachita for homecoming at 7 p.m. Friday.
