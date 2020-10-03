West Ouachita head coach Matt Middleton knew he was rolling the dice scheduling a talented Bastrop team on one day’s notice. That gamble resulted in a 40-37 loss to the Rams, where Middleton had plenty to chew on afterwards.
“I’m so proud of these kids for fighting like they did on one day’s notice,” Middleton said. “We’re 'out athleted' every time we line up, and that was no different last night. But we have a good senior group that led a bunch of young guys. We kept chopping wood. Played extremely well down the stretch. We obviously wanted the win.”
Turnovers plagued the Chiefs against the Rams, especially early on. The second play of the game saw Cayden “Peanut” Middleton’s pass deflect off a Chief player and into the arms of a Rams defender.
“We had balls bouncing off of people’s faces that turned into interceptions,” Middleton said. “That can’t happen. Our turnovers last night was us, but it wasn’t (Bastrop) forcing the turnovers.”
Middleton’s debut as the starting quarterback saw him complete 19-of-28 passes for 168 yards and three total scores (two passing, one rushing). Because Bastrop concentrated on stopping the run in the first half, West Ouachita made adjustments in the second half to utilize short passes.
“That put them in a bind,” Middleton said. “The passing game was a whole lot of quick stuff. Peanut being a young guy did well. Brady Ryals played extremely well.”
Quarterback turned receiver, Ryals had a big night through the air. He caught nine passes for 96 yards and a score. Mike Hall caught the other touchdown for the Chiefs.
As for the ground game, Kohl Nolan was as advertised. Nolan rushed for 123 yards and two scores on 20 carries. The passing game in the second half opened the run game back up for the Chiefs.
Bastrop took a 34-14 lead late in the third quarter, but West Ouachita clawed back into the game with a safety, blocked punt and better execution on offense. Michael Nolan recorded the safety for West Ouachita, and Devan Butler blocked the punt for the Chiefs.
West Ouachita is slated to travel to Lakeside Friday night, and received confirmation from Lakeside’s coaching staff over the weekend after Lakeside was forced to pull out of its contest with Mangham due to contact tracing.
But seeing as though the Chiefs scheduled Bastrop on a day’s notice, Middleton is taking a day-by-day approach as to who the Chiefs will line up against Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.