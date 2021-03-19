It’s like clockwork when it comes to the (10-8) West Ouachita Lady Chiefs.
When postseason play nears, something clicks. And while there’s still plenty of time for games to be played between now and the playoffs, the Lady Chiefs are piecing together a run that resembles those from the past.
West Ouachita won its fourth straight game after beating Ruston, 8-1, Thursday night. The Lady Chiefs also improved to 3-1 in District 2-5A, thanks to a 2-0 victory over Pineville that preceded West Ouachita’s victory over the Lady Bearcats.
In the win against Ruston, West Ouachita’s Bailey Neatherly held Ruston to one run on one hit and seven walks in seven innings pitched. Neatherly and Lexie Bass tripled, while Landrie Crockett and Payton Evans doubled in the 8-1 win.
Neatherly’s victory on the mound followed a shutout performance by Avery Freer on Tuesday, where Freer shut out Pineville and allowed just four hits and no walks over seven innings. West Ouachita could muster just one hit in the victory — an Abbi Wallace RBI double — which proved to be enough to take down a Pineville squad that held Top 10 status in GeauxPrep’s power ratings a week ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.