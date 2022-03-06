It has been three years since West Ouachita planted its flag on top of the Class 4A mountain in softball.
The Lady Chiefs won the 2019 state championship before making the move to Class 5A. Just like everyone else, West Ouachita was sidelined in 2020 and underwent a youth movement in 2021. Last year’s rebuild sets up what could be an interesting 2022 season for West Ouachita, though.
“Our schedule is always hard, but this team is really just buying into who we are,” West Ouachita head coach Ashley Burkett-Hoyle said. “We’re still trying to find our way in this 5A world, but this team is just buying into it. They just go out and compete every game.”
The results are strong early on. The Lady Chiefs have compiled a 6-3 record overall and stacked consecutive wins against Grant, Many and Jena in Grant's tournament over the weekend.
And familiar names have carried the flag thus far.
Last year, Landrie Crockett hit five consecutive home runs, and she’s carried a big bat into 2022.
“She’s just kind of picked up where she left off,” Burkett-Hoyle said. “Of course, Bailey Neatherly and Kaylie Dowdy have really been consistent for us, and the surprise has been sophomore Chelsey Corbin. She’s in the lower part of the lineup, but she just chips away at it.”
Crockett led the way in a hard-fought 5-3 win against Grant over the weekend. She went 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs. Crockett, Corbin, Neatherly and Lacey Tripp each doubled in the victory.
Avery Freer, who broke out as a pitcher in 2021, limited Many to just one run in a 3-1 victory Saturday. Dowdy led the team with a 4-for-4 outing at the plate.
And in the Lady Chiefs’ 10-0 victory against Jena Saturday, freshman Briley Whittington got the start inside the circle and delivered a two-hit shutout in five innings. Addie Eckert went 3-for-3 at the plate, and Crockett, Corbin and Kelsey Roberson each homered in the 10-run rule victory.
West Ouachita will begin District 2-5A play with home games against Ouachita and West Monroe this week.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.