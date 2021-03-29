If the weekend taught Mitch Thomas anything, it’s that his (12-9) West Ouachita Chiefs have a little fight in ‘em.
The Chiefs ultimately went 2-2 last week with losses to Ouachita Christian and Alexandria mixed with wins against ASH and St. Frederick. The Chiefs fell to ASH 8-6 on Friday after trailing 7-1 at one point in the ballgame and overcame a sixth inning deficit to beat St. Frederick. Those are good signs for Thomas.
“That’s the thing I was really pleased with,” Thomas said. “Early in the year, if we got down 7-1 or something like that, we would have caved. But now our kids are understanding how to fight back and how to finish games.”
The Chiefs ended the weekend on a high note with a 4-3 victory against the Warriors. Down 3-2 in the sixth inning, Grant Hofler tied the game with a home run before Hudson Shepherd’s sacrifice fly won the ballgame in the bottom of the seventh. Kade Parker doubled to start the inning and scored the winning run.
In the Chiefs 6-4 victory against the Trojans on Thursday, Shepherd led the team with three of West Ouachita’s four hits.
After going 2-2 last week, West Ouachita sits at No. 24 in the power rankings with huge district contests on the horizon.
“Right now, you look up and every team in our district is in the Top 32,” Thomas said. “That right there tells you how tough it is. West Monroe and Pineville are in the Top 10 and ASH and Ruston are in the Top 16.”
