2023 High School Football-UnionAtWestOuachitaScrimmage

Played at Red Sims Field, Cadeville, La. Photo by TOM MORRIS/The Ouachita Citizen. All rights reserved.

 TOM MORRIS 318.237.3030 c.2023.TOMMORRISPhotos.com

It wasn’t always pretty, but a win is a win. The West Ouachita Chiefs (1-0) defeated Caldwell, 25-13, on the road Friday night to start the season on a good note.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.